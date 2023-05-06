A man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend is requesting post-conviction relief, according to court documents.

David Hatfield filed on Feb. 28 for relief, asking for his sentence to be vacated or for a new trial. He is serving a term of mandatory life in prison in the Iowa State Penitentiary for the Oct. 16, 2019, death of Kaitlyn Palmer. A recasted application is due to the court by May 29, stating specific claims for relief. The state must then file an answer within 30 days.

In the original application, Hatfield argues the existence of material facts not previously presented and that the conviction or sentence was in violation of the Constitution. The petition argues that the trial counsel failed to conduct an investigation into Hatfield’s background and failed to fight statements made to police officers. The counsel had failed to address mental issues Hatfield had been treated for.

In 2022, the Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction, ruling that several statements the defense challenged as relevant. He had argued ineffective assistance of counsel and district court error in overruling a hearsay objection.

During the trial the prosecution stated on Oct. 16, 2019, Hatfield shot Palmer once in the left side of the head/temple area with a .22-caliber handgun at Saulsbury Recreation Area in rural Muscatine County. The reason the prosecution believes Hatfield shot Palmer was an unwanted pregnancy. The prosecution stated that physical evidence indicates the shot was fired by someone other than Palmer.

During interrogation, Hatfield said that Palmer had committed suicide and had shot herself in the head. The story later changed and Hatfield said that he had gotten the gun from his vehicle, fired a test shot and then shot her with it. He claimed she had begged him to kill her.

The defense also said the confession Hatfield made was given under duress by the police, who interrogated him while he was still in shock from the incident. He relied on the defense that the incident was a case of assisted suicide.

Before the trial, the prosecution moved to exclude photos of Palmer showing cuts on her body, saying there was no evidence of suicidal behavior before the evening of the incident. The state also sought to exclude evidence of a “suicide note” claiming that there is no authentication that it came from Palmer.

Jurors saw video from two deputies who responded to the scene after Hatfield had called the Muscatine County Communications Center to report Palmer had shot herself. Palmer was still alive when a deputy arrived and first aid was given. The deputy testified getting blood on his clothing while attempting to stop the bleeding. Hatfield had no blood on his body or clothes. Palmer was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City where she died at 3:26 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019.