Having a hand in the holidays: a quick look at McKinley Elementary's amazing hand tree

MUSCATINE – Collaborative projects have become a staple for the students of McKinley Elementary, thanks to their art teacher, Jess Hill.
This year has been different, with her bringing art class into classrooms on a cart instead of students joining her in the art room for the first few weeks of the semester, but Hill still wanted to continue this tradition.
Hill looked for a project for this year, and ended up bringing — a handprint Christmas tree — into the holiday season.
“I love Pinterest for inspiration,” Hill said, “I found the tree on Pinterest, and wanted to make one here at McKinley.”
Hill said the collaborative aspect of the project, and how colorful it was, drew her attention. It was also something everyone could enjoy.
“The challenges this year have been so hard on our kiddos and staff. We are working so hard, I felt like we needed some beauty in our building — and in our building, we have numerous religious views. So, wanting to be respectful of everyone, we created the very first McKinley pine tree,” Hill said.
It took three days to collect hands from every student in the building. “The kiddos thought I was crazy needing their hand cut out. Some cut their hands out really well, and some cut their hands a little wonky,” she said, “But it doesn’t matter because when it is all put together, you don’t see the mistakes.”
Hill says the students were surprised when they saw the amazing tree they helped create.
“They just love our tree! Many kids still can’t believe we made such a giant tree, just by using our hands,” Hill said, “The sheer size, color and whimsy of it are what we needed in the weeks before Christmas.”
While the holidays may soon pass, the memories that this tree brought to the students and faculty of McKinley aren’t expected to fade any time soon.
“Nothing is more fun when the kiddos are just shocked and amazed by artwork, especially when they are all a part of it,” Hill said, “That is what makes my heart the happiest, when the kids are just beaming with pride.”
