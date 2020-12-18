Having a hand in the holidays: a quick look at McKinley Elementary's amazing hand tree

MUSCATINE – Collaborative projects have become a staple for the students of McKinley Elementary, thanks to their art teacher, Jess Hill.

This year has been different, with her bringing art class into classrooms on a cart instead of students joining her in the art room for the first few weeks of the semester, but Hill still wanted to continue this tradition.

Hill looked for a project for this year, and ended up bringing — a handprint Christmas tree — into the holiday season.

“I love Pinterest for inspiration,” Hill said, “I found the tree on Pinterest, and wanted to make one here at McKinley.”

Hill said the collaborative aspect of the project, and how colorful it was, drew her attention. It was also something everyone could enjoy.

“The challenges this year have been so hard on our kiddos and staff. We are working so hard, I felt like we needed some beauty in our building — and in our building, we have numerous religious views. So, wanting to be respectful of everyone, we created the very first McKinley pine tree,” Hill said.