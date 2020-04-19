Hawkeye Hotels provide rooms to health care workers fighting COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As health care workers across Iowa risk their lives to treat others with COVID-19, some of them have needed alternate places to stay, not wanting to possibly spread the virus to loved ones.

Hawkeye Hotels across the state are offering help.

“What we do have right now is hotel rooms, and even though it’s a challenging time for the industry as a whole, we were looking for ways to support the various communities where we have hotels in any way that we could,” said Allison Ordman, a spokesperson for Hawkeye Hotels.

Working with local hotels such as the Hampton Inns in Muscatine and Clinton and Radisson Quad Cities Plaza in Davenport, Hawkeye Hotels offer free or significantly discounted hotel guestrooms to health care workers and first responders who have been affected by COVID and need a temporary place to stay.

“We wanted to say thank you in some way to those health care workers and first responders and others who are essentially on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus for many weeks in a row now,” Ordman said, “Once we noticed there was a request on some workers for an extra space outside of their house, we realized that was our opportunity to help.”