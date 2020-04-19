Hawkeye Hotels provide rooms to health care workers fighting COVID-19

As health care workers across Iowa risk their lives to treat others with COVID-19, some of them have needed alternate places to stay, not wanting to possibly spread the virus to loved ones.
Hawkeye Hotels across the state are offering help.
“What we do have right now is hotel rooms, and even though it’s a challenging time for the industry as a whole, we were looking for ways to support the various communities where we have hotels in any way that we could,” said Allison Ordman, a spokesperson for Hawkeye Hotels.
Working with local hotels such as the Hampton Inns in Muscatine and Clinton and Radisson Quad Cities Plaza in Davenport, Hawkeye Hotels offer free or significantly discounted hotel guestrooms to health care workers and first responders who have been affected by COVID and need a temporary place to stay.
“We wanted to say thank you in some way to those health care workers and first responders and others who are essentially on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus for many weeks in a row now,” Ordman said, “Once we noticed there was a request on some workers for an extra space outside of their house, we realized that was our opportunity to help.”
Under the guidance of parent company, Hilton, the Hampton Inn in Muscatine will offer rooms free of charge to these workers. “That’s one aspect that makes the Muscatine property unique,” said Ordman, “If and when these workers reach out to us and request a room, or someone from a hospital reaches out on their behalf, we are able to go ahead and most likely do those free rooms.”
With 76 guestrooms available at the Muscatine Hampton for health care officials as well as their families and pets if needed, regular guests are welcome as well during this time. “I think in some cases, you may have a person who ends up having to travel to visit family or who needs to travel… Right now, we don’t plan on closing our doors to anyone.”
To prevent any possible outbreaks as well as to comply with CDC guidelines, extra hygiene and health precaution will be made to make sure all guests are safe. These precautions include \staff washing their hands every 20 minutes, every department cleaning their work area along with public areas every two hours and having any staff who is ill or who knows they have likely been exposed stay at home and quarantine.
In addition, Hawkeye Hotels are hoping to become a resource hub to help find other discounted lodging options. “There are a variety of different brands of hotels… Each of them are taking a different approach to this situation, and therefore they’re offering different sorts of benefits and discounts, as well as different rules and standards.”
Hawkeye Hotels compiled this information for organizations to request and use. “We’re inviting people, especially those who may be affiliated with a hospital or public safety group or who is looking for a larger block of rooms, to reach out to us to help navigate the deals, discounts and options that are out there.”
Hawkeye Hotels plans to offer free or discounted rooms until May 31, however it will be extended if necessary, with any needed changes being made based on week-by-week assessments of health concerns and guidelines within the areas of each of their hotels.
“These sort of community care initiatives are something that we are doing to simply support the communities that we work in. This is not about making a profit, this is just about showing up for our health care workers in any way that we can,” Ordman said, “As long as we have the rooms, we want to make them available to the people who need them the most. It’s our goal to support our communities and those who are on the front lines.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.