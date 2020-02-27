'He was so dedicated to his students': Grant Elementary teacher Antonio Valenzuela remembered

MUSCATINE — At last year’s Grant Elementary School Career Day, onlookers would have found plenty of different costumes and careers in the classrooms and hallways.
For Aiden Daufeldt and 13 other students, there was only one person they had wanted to be when they grew up: Their teacher, Mr. Antonio “Bowtie” Valenzuela.
“When he came in that day, he just had the biggest smile on his face," his mother, Edna Peña Valenzuela said. "He said ‘Mom, kids want to be me when they grow up’.”
For many Grant Elementary students, Valenzuela, 30, was one of the best. He died Sunday, Feb. 23, at his home.
Born in Silvis to parents Ruben Valenzuela Jr. and Edna Peña Valenzuela, Valenzuela spent his high school years in Muscatine. A close-knit and supportive family, his mother encouraged him and his siblings, Ruben and Mia Peña, to dream big.
“I had always instilled in my kids that if they wanted a better life, they would have to go to college,” Edna said.
He wanted to go to Iowa State, but one visit to the University of Iowa campus turned him around.
“He became a Hawkeye fan for life," she said.
Valenzuela took great pride in being the first on his father's side of the family to graduate college. In 2013, he became a fifth grade teacher at Grant Elementary where he taught for seven years. Through an outpouring of stories on social media, Edna said she was reminded of how much her son was loved and admired as a teacher.
“They were saying things like ‘he was my kid’s favorite teacher ever. He was so dedicated, so kind, so caring’, all the things I already knew about him,” she said, “It’s humbling, and to hear that people recognized that and appreciated it, I just couldn’t be more proud.”
“He was an excellent teacher,” Grant Principal Leslie Bennett said. In 2016, Valenzuela received the University of Iowa Teacher of the Year award, and received a Belin-Blank Center Educator Honoree from the University of Iowa in 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
Edna said her son's love of learning and critical thinking led him to teaching. He helped his students find different ways of thinking, getting them engaged in their lessons and helping them find their own love of learning. He stayed calm during discussions with strangers or students, and encouraged people to look at different sides of the argument.
Outside of the classroom, he took time to help his two-year-old niece, Lyla, learn how to read, his mother said.
“That’s just the kind of person he was,” said Edna. “You would see that spark and you just knew he totally made the right decision for his career.”
Valenzuela was a Dallas Cowboys fan, and Edna recalled how excited he was to see them play in St Louis. He also loved pop culture, especially Marvel superheroes.
“He was a big dork at heart, and I loved that about him,” Edna said.
During last year’s Christmas Break, Valenzuela redecorated his classroom.
When students returned, they found a hand-painted artificial football field in their class. At the front of the room, he'd hung various college pennants with a message of “Your end goal is here," his mother said.
“He told them that it doesn’t matter what you come from, you can get there. ‘Look at me, I made it. Anyone can get to college, you just have to work on it’,” Edna said.
His sister, Mia, said he loved being around kids because they didn’t judge people by their interests or by what someone had or didn’t have.
This unconditional love from his students was a driving force for him, Edna said.
Valenzuela's visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at Calvary Church, 501 West Bypass 61, with a funeral service at the church at 11 a.m., Saturday.
A scholarship fund will be established in his name at First National Bank of Muscatine.