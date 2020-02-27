'He was so dedicated to his students': Grant Elementary teacher Antonio Valenzuela remembered

MUSCATINE — At last year’s Grant Elementary School Career Day, onlookers would have found plenty of different costumes and careers in the classrooms and hallways.

For Aiden Daufeldt and 13 other students, there was only one person they had wanted to be when they grew up: Their teacher, Mr. Antonio “Bowtie” Valenzuela.

“When he came in that day, he just had the biggest smile on his face," his mother, Edna Peña Valenzuela said. "He said ‘Mom, kids want to be me when they grow up’.”

For many Grant Elementary students, Valenzuela, 30, was one of the best. He died Sunday, Feb. 23, at his home.

Born in Silvis to parents Ruben Valenzuela Jr. and Edna Peña Valenzuela, Valenzuela spent his high school years in Muscatine. A close-knit and supportive family, his mother encouraged him and his siblings, Ruben and Mia Peña, to dream big.

“I had always instilled in my kids that if they wanted a better life, they would have to go to college,” Edna said.

He wanted to go to Iowa State, but one visit to the University of Iowa campus turned him around.

“He became a Hawkeye fan for life," she said.