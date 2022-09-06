Hearing set on 29-parcel annex west of Wapello

WAPELLO - A Sept. 29 public hearing to consider a proposed annexation was set Thursday by the Wapello City Council.

The hearing, which will be held as a special council meeting, will allow public input into the Wapello Development Corporation’s (WDC) request to voluntarily annex a 29-acre parcel, which it recently purchased west of Wapello, into the city.

City officials indicated the WDC was anxious to move forward on the annexation; and the Sept. 29 date is the earliest the public hearing can be held because of public notice requirements and publication schedules.

City clerk Mike Delzell pointed out the earliest regular council meeting where the public hearing could be held was Oct. 6.

Although they did not speak on the annexation issue, WDC officers Mike Hodges and Jim Kelgord met with the council to discuss a utility issue.

Hodges explained to the council that a person who was building a house on a lot in the WDC’s Odessa Subdivision had learned gas and electric service had not been extended to the lot.

To run lines to the lot now will cost between $8,000 and $4,000, Hodges told the council. Since the city had developed the subdivision through a tax increment financing (T(F) district, Hodges said the WDC had assumed the utility services had been completed.

He acknowledged the TIF district was no longer active, but asked city officials to contact Alliant Energy about the situation. He also suggested the city consider assisting in any utility installation cost.

Mayor Shawn Maine said he would contact Alliant.

The council also approved an agreement with Simmering-Cory & Iowa Codification, Storm Lake, to update the city’s code with new legislative changes.

The fee for all the proposed changes is $1,850.

A plaster problem at the Wapello Swimming Pool still needs to be addressed, Maine reminded the council.

According to previous reports, the plaster is deteriorating at several places on the pool’s floor and walls. Maine indicated there have been efforts to reach a representative of the company that built the pool, but there have been no recent contact.

Maine said he would continue to reach out to the representative and request they attend a future council meeting to discuss the city’s options. The pool is scheduled to remain open through Labor Day.

Meanwhile, swimming pool manager Sarah Chaney reported she was co-organizing this year’s Walk the Block/Shelley Days event, which will be held Oct. 15.

The council approved a street closing proposal Chaney presented.

The council also received an ambulance report from assistant director Sam Gillip. Gillip said the city’s ambulance service had responded to 423 calls year to date, a 29 percent increase over last year.

However, 130 of the calls had no transport, meaning the service did not collect any revenue for that response. Another problem potentially plaguing the service is the increase in calls outside of the city limits.

There were 231 calls within Wapello, meaning 193 calls were outside the city limits.

City officials suggested Wapello had become the backup for most of the surround area. Maine said he would meet with the county supervisors on Sept. 6 and discuss the $37,000 in subsidy the city was receiving from the county.

In final action, Maine also reported discussions were continuing with a local property owner over the purchase of property for a new grocery store.

Maine said he was hopeful the negotiations could be completed by the council’s next meeting on Sept. 15.