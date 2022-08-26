Hearing set on Willson removal from conservation board

WAPELLO - It may be Sept. 6 before it is known if a June 21 decision by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors to remove Sam Willson from the Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) will be rescinded or upheld.

The supervisors set that date following a public hearing Willson requested after receiving his official removal letter.

According to that letter and previous discussions, Willson was removed after the supervisors determined he had committed malfeasance by responding to another person’s posting on the WQAD-TV Facebook page.

In the initial post the person had asked, “isn’t the conservation board supposed to preserve?”, which prompted another individual to reply: “yes, but when the county supervisors can (appoint) members to the (LCCB), believing in conservation doesn’t seem to be a requirement to sit on the conservation board.”

Willson had then responded with: “They are supposed to, but when the board is corrupted, it runs astray.”

The supervisors had focused on that comment, explaining Willson was alleging corruption on the conservation board. They had also suggested those “allegations of corruption are unsubstantiated and foster a hostile environment on the Conservation Board.”

During the nearly 60-minute public hearing, Wapello attorney Roger Huddle, who represented Willson in his appeal, said the supervisors had failed to establish Willson’s comments constituted malfeasance,

Huddle said malfeasance involved doing an illegal or unlawful act.

“There is nothing illegal or unlawful in what Sam said,” he told the board, adding Willson had never used the word corruption in his postings.

Huddle said Willson was only expressing his opinion on the recent appointments made to the LCCB by the supervisors.

“(Willson) has that right,” Huddle said.

Louisa County Attorney Adam Parsons, who attended the meeting to represent the supervisors, said he would not reply with any legal rebuttal.

However, Parsons did point out the legal basis for removing Willson had been covered during a closed meeting prior to the June 21 removal decision.

Nearly 30 people, including at least seven former and current LCCB members, attended the public hearing or provided written or oral comments during the hearing.

Former LCCB member Brad Moss, who served two terms on the board from 2007-2017, was unable to attend the meeting, but submitted a written statement that was read by Kathy Vance, another former LCCB member.

Moss also focused in on Willson’s use of “corrupted.”

“Corrupted can be defined as: “to change or debase by making errors or unintentional alterations,” he wrote, adding he felt that could define the current LCCB appointment process.

Reading from her own statement, Vance agreed.

“You job is to appoint members of the county conservation board on the basis of their demonstrated interest in conservation matters,” she said.

Meanwhile, current LCCB member Joellen Schantz said Iowa Code allows supervisors to appoint themselves to county boards.

“I find it beneficial,” she said.

Former LCCB member Al Bohling said as a taxpayer he expected the supervisors to find the best people to serve and also pointed to the “demonstrated interest” requirement for making those selections.

Supervisor Randy Griffin said if opponents opposed supervisors serving, they needed to seek legislation that would prohibit such appointments. Until then, he and the other supervisors felt one of them needed to be on the LCCB, he said.

As the hearing concluded, Parsons said the supervisors could make an immediate decision or wait, although he suggested not a long wait.

Griffin said he was ready to vote to uphold the removal, but Ball said he was not ready to act. He also pointed out he would not be attending the Aug. 30 supervisors meeting.

That left Sept. 6 as the next meeting where all three supervisors will be together.