Hearings continue this week

Finding that three days of public hearings for the proposed merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern is not enough, the Surface Transportation Board expanded the hearings, adding Oct. 3, 4 and 6. Last week, Clinton approved a $1 million agreement with the railroad to not oppose the merger. While the board hopes to make a decision early next year, it may be dealing with a case of information overload as reportedly over 200,000 pages of testimony have been received. All slots to testify during the hearings have been taken.

