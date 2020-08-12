'Heartbreaking': A look at Muscatine County's crops and the 'frustrating' harvest ahead

Soybean plant will straighten up some after losing their leaves, which will help them grow.

“I don’t expect there to be any big issues with soybeans in terms of harvesting,” he said. “Barring another storm coming in. But corn is a different story.”

Across the state, stocks of corn have been partially or completely flattened due to the high 75+ mph winds. Corn has a determinate growth pattern — they grow in a certain way, one step at a time — and are still in their kernel filling stage. Schmitt said if a field’s corn stock is really flat, it’s going to have a limited ability to right itself back up again.

“What that basically means is that harvesting many corn fields is going to be a nightmare,” he said. “Depending upon how close the ear (of corn) is to the ground, there may be issues using the combine harvester. …For a field where things have been flattened down to the point where the ear is just a few inches off the ground… it’s going to be very difficult, if not impossible, to retrieve by the combine.”