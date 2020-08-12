'Heartbreaking': A look at Muscatine County's crops and the 'frustrating' harvest ahead

MUSCATINE —State officials estimate about 10 million crop acres in Iowa were damaged due to the derecho wind storm on Monday, August 10.
Many are still surveying and assessing the amount of damage, and the county’s USDA office is without power. But Muscatine County acres were among the damaged, with both crop fields and structures affected.
The damage comes about six weeks before the beginning of the harvest. Farmer and field agronomist Virgil Schmitt from Iowa State University extension had some damage to his own crops, but counts himself lucky it wasn’t as bad as on other farms.
“For people who weren’t as fortunate as me, it’s really heartbreaking,” Schmitt said. “Most farmers don’t farm with the idea that they’re going to get rich, they just feel that they have a high calling to produce food and fiber to make the world a better place. When you’re looking forward to a really good harvest and you’ve put all this time and effort into it only to see it get destroyed in front of you, it’s very heartbreaking.”
It wasn’t all bad news, he said.
“My observation has been that corn took it worse than soybeans,” Schmitt said, explaining that at this point in the season, soybeans are growing vegetatively and are flowering. “The fact that they are still growing vegetatively means that they’ve got a pretty good ability to respawn.”
Soybean plant will straighten up some after losing their leaves, which will help them grow.
“I don’t expect there to be any big issues with soybeans in terms of harvesting,” he said. “Barring another storm coming in. But corn is a different story.”
Across the state, stocks of corn have been partially or completely flattened due to the high 75+ mph winds. Corn has a determinate growth pattern — they grow in a certain way, one step at a time — and are still in their kernel filling stage. Schmitt said if a field’s corn stock is really flat, it’s going to have a limited ability to right itself back up again.
“What that basically means is that harvesting many corn fields is going to be a nightmare,” he said. “Depending upon how close the ear (of corn) is to the ground, there may be issues using the combine harvester. …For a field where things have been flattened down to the point where the ear is just a few inches off the ground… it’s going to be very difficult, if not impossible, to retrieve by the combine.”
Schmitt said many corn stocks may be tangled up as well. This could also lead to issues during the harvest, with the ears now having the potential to possibly flip off as the stock goes into the combine. Schmitt emphasized, however, that this will vary from field to field, and that farmers should try and prepare for what is expected to be a slow and frustrating harvest.
“They need to be prepared for that mentally,” he said, recommending that farmers begin their harvests earlier this year in order to take advantage of stock retention. “Don’t wait for much natural field try down, just get it as quickly as you can.” At the same time, Schmitt also recommends that farmers take frequent breaks to help manage those frustrations in order to prevent mistakes and accidents.
For those having issues with harvesting, they may have to harvest their fields in one direction instead of two if all of their crops are leaning one way. Schmitt added that for farmers with access to cattle may want to consider silage as an option as well.
“Those are things that people are going to have to experiment with a little bit, looking at their own situation and making decisions based on their own field,” Schmitt said, adding that farmers should also keep in touch with their crop insurance providers.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, Muscatine County was named one of 14 counties in Iowa that would be receiving aid to help them recover from the loss of crops, according to the disaster proclamation made by Governor Kim Reynolds.
Qualifying Muscatine County residents will be able to take advantage of the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which could provide up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three.
Grant applications and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website, and residents can also submit personal storm damage information to Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
