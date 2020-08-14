Help available for those impacted by Monday's storm

MUSCATINE — Many Iowa counties, including Muscatine, have been affected by Monday’s derecho storm.
There are services available to help them.
Governor Kim Reynolds’ disaster proclamation allows state resources to be used to help Iowa citizens recover. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program have been activated for several counties, including Muscatine.
With the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, households meeting the income requirements can receive grants of up to $5,000. Households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three, are eligible according to a state press release. For a full list of income guidelines for the program, visit caeiowa.org.
Original receipts are required for reimbursement on any expenses related to storm recovery, these grants can be used on home or car repairs, clothes, food and temporary housing expenses. Applications for this program will be accepted until Sept. 25, 2020 or until all funding has been expended. Apply at caeiowa.org/disaster or call 563-324-3236.
The Disaster Case Management program is meant for more serious disaster-related needs, such as injuries. Applicants can receive help in creating a disaster recovery plan as well as assistance with getting resources and services. There’s no income requirement, but applications must be filed within 180 days.
The Iowa Department of Human Services and Community Action of Eastern Iowa offer the Food Assistance Replacement program, which allows households that already receive Food Assistance to request replacement food if what they had was destroyed or spoiled due to storm damage or a power outage.
Those who wish to apply will have 10 days to do so once they discover the food loss, and can make a digital application through the Department of Human Services website or by filling out a form in person at a DHS office. Additionally, families can also use the Community Action website to request food or diapers to be delivered to their home through their Emergency Pantry Application.
There is also the Iowa Disaster Behavioral Health Response Team (DBHRT), a team of trained volunteers that can help those with mental health needs during disasters, providing services such as Psychological First Aid and counseling. DBHRT can be contacted through the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Duty Officer, who can be called at 515-725-3231. For more information, go to www.iowadbhrt.org.
Anyone with damage to their property or utilities can report them through the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s survey or by forwarding their information to Muscatine County Emergency Manager Brian Wright.
