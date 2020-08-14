Help available for those impacted by Monday's storm

The Iowa Department of Human Services and Community Action of Eastern Iowa offer the Food Assistance Replacement program, which allows households that already receive Food Assistance to request replacement food if what they had was destroyed or spoiled due to storm damage or a power outage.

Those who wish to apply will have 10 days to do so once they discover the food loss, and can make a digital application through the Department of Human Services website or by filling out a form in person at a DHS office. Additionally, families can also use the Community Action website to request food or diapers to be delivered to their home through their Emergency Pantry Application.

There is also the Iowa Disaster Behavioral Health Response Team (DBHRT), a team of trained volunteers that can help those with mental health needs during disasters, providing services such as Psychological First Aid and counseling. DBHRT can be contacted through the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Duty Officer, who can be called at 515-725-3231. For more information, go to www.iowadbhrt.org.

Anyone with damage to their property or utilities can report them through the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s survey or by forwarding their information to Muscatine County Emergency Manager Brian Wright.

