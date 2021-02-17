"Helping how we can." Salvation Army sees steady usage, offering food and warmth

The Salvation Army doesn’t have hot showers or cots available, but do offer mats, pillows and blankets as well as chairs.

The warm meals the Salvation Army has provided on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays have seen 12 or so guests each day. There has also been a slight increase of residents coming in for food who may have additional people staying at their home.

“We haven’t had an influx of people or anything, but we’ve had about a dozen come in for meals. … I would say it’s been steady,” Bock said.

The Salvation Army watches social media for requests for help, providing them with any spare blankets or coats that they may have along with serving soup on Tuesdays and Thursdays or providing free bread when it’s available.

“We did have to stop giving out free bread because of the pandemic, but I think as people are hearing that we’re doing it again, people are coming in again and getting some,” Bock said.

The SA Food Pantry has also seen steady usage, both in food orders and in other residents volunteering to help with it.

“That is a constant steady for us, and on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, we have constant volunteers in there as well, stocking shelves and making bags for people,” she said.

“We just want the community to know that we are here, and we want to help however we can,” Bock said.

