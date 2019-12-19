MUSCATINE — Henry Marquard has announced he is running for a position on the Muscatine County Board with the hopes of taking the Muscatine District 4 spot. Marquard announced this decision to run at the Muscatine County Democratic Party Achievement Dinner.
Marquard’s most prominent role in the Muscatine community has been as chief legal officer for Stanley Consultants. He has also served 14 years as an instructor at St. Ambrose University and served one term as chairman of the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission as well as four years as a member. He has been a member of the Iowa Supreme Court Civil Justice Reform Taskforce, and was past president of the Muscatine Board of Catholic Education.
“When I retired from Stanley Consultants earlier this year after serving 28 years as its Chief Legal Officer, I wasn’t planning on running for public office,” Marquard said. “I was opening my own consulting practice, looking forward to traveling and being Best Grandpa to two grandsons. I started working with residents impacted by the placement of a hazardous waste slag on their roads.”
Formally, as Iowa Environmental Protection chairman, Marquard had treated steel mill slag as a hazardous waste and disposed of it as such. He was then surprised that, once he was no longer in this position, slag started being put on busy roads that were near farmland. He hopes to remediate this as a board member as well as hold those responsible accountable for the irresponsible dumping.
“I realized that that was just one example of our county board under its current leadership," he said.
During his announcement, Marquard went on to point out other recent failings from the county board, such as the mismanagement of the county’s mental health and disability programs, the lack of supervision among the board members toward other elected officers, and the lack of encouragement for economic growth within the county.
“This must stop,” Marquard said, “We can do better. For these reasons, I am seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the Muscatine County Board’s 4th District.”
Marquard promised that, should he get elected, he will look for ways to use local assets and resources to grow the county’s economy instead of squandering them. He also wants to bring a port district to the county, which he believes will become a large economy driver for both the county and the region.
“I look forward to joining Doug Holiday on the board to bring Muscatine County the Government it deserves,” he said.
For any residents who have questions for him, Marquard encouraged them to contact him at murquard4muscatinecounty@protonmail.com.
