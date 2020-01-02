MUSCATINE — Muscatine opened up the newest addition to the downtown area this week, bringing modern and luxurious living to a historic spot.
On Jan. 2, Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon for Hershey Lofts, a new apartment building at the corner of Sycamore and East 3rd streets, just above Sycamore Printing.
“Certainly all of the people who have turned out today, the day after New Year’s, really speaks to how happy everybody in the community is to have this project moving forward,” Mayor Diana Broderson said. “It is going to be nothing but a wonderful addition to our community, and we are so thankful for all the hard work and dedication that has gone into bringing it to us.”
The chamber presented Bryce Henderson, vice president of project development at Bush Construction, the developer, with Hershey’s Lofts’ first dollar — “to go toward first month’s rent” — during the ceremony.
“I’m very happy to announce the opening of Hershey Lofts,” Henderson said. “We’re very opportunistic and excited about all the ground floor retail we’ll be bringing to downtown as well, and very pleased we were able to retain Sycamore Printing, a great asset for downtown. Muscatine has been a great town for us to do business in, and so we’re really excited to get this thing kicked off and we look forward to more great things in the near future.”
“(Hershey Lofts) is a great investment to downtown and a fantastic job by Bush Construction,” Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and CEO Eric Reader said.
Once known as the Hershey State Bank, the building has been standing in Muscatine for 110 years. Named after lumberjack and Hershey, Brown & Company firm member Benjamin Hershey, the Hershey State Bank opened on Dec 1, 1894, at the southeast corner of Second Street and Iowa Avenue. The bank moved to a new, permanent location in the spring of 1908. It was considered to be one of the most expensive business buildings in the city.
In the early 1950s, the building was purchased by Stanley Consultants. In late 2018, Stanley Consultants sold the building to Bush Construction, which announced it would renovate the building into luxury studio and apartment lofts while preserving as much of the building’s historic features as possible.
The second through fifth floors of the lofts will be all residential, containing 25 apartments, while the first floor has a full-size fitness center and business lounge alongside Sycamore Printing and two studio apartments. Apartments will have full-size kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, wooden doors and in-house laundry.
Rents range from $700 to $1,400. For more information, contact Darrin Huggins at 563-506-4902 or hugginshometeam@gmail.com.
