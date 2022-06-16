High temperatures will end month

MILAN, Ill. — The National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities reports the area can expect above-average temperatures with only a few days' reprieve for the remainder of June.

Meteorologist John Haase expressed concern that if the hot and humid weather continues into July, the area may backslide into the moderate drought phase it experienced as winter was ending. He also said that a cool system moving through the area brought storms with about 1.5 inches of rain Wednesday night, along with more moderate temperatures for a few days.

“The heat will be over Thursday, but it will come back next week,” he said. “We have this strong system out there in the Rockies — in the northern Rockies, real strong low pressure out there. It wasn’t moving very far at all — it was just kind of sitting out there — and that is just pumping up the high temperatures and high moisture content out of the southern part of the country, which has been hot for the last couple of week.”

He said the weekend should have temperatures in the 80s and be less humid. However, the heat is predicted to return Monday with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees. Haase said another strong system moving into the Rockies would cause a repeat situation. And the high moisture content could cause the heat index to go above 105 degrees. He said the temperatures would last about three days before another cool front moved into the area.

Haase said for the remainder of June, extended forecasts were for excess heat, with brief breaks. Overall the remainder of the month will remain hot and humid.

“Our normal high right now is 83,” he said. “This is more like what you would get in July or August. This is a little early. Back in the beginning of May we had several days of 90s.”

Earlier this year the area also suffered a moderate drought. Current conditions are reported as “abnormally dry.” Haase said if there were several days of 100-degree temperatures and no rain, the area could easily go back into the drought. He said the drought started last summer and fall, and continued into the winter, as few areas got much snow during the winter. In the Quad-Cities, only about 20 inches of snow fell during the winter. In April, there was quite a bit of rain that helped the situation.

Christy Roby, director of Muscatine Public Health Department, reminds people to watch for heat-related illness if outside. While no cooling stations have been opened, Roby said people can go to places such as the library to cool off. Roby also encourages people to drink plenty of water, even when they aren’t thirsty.

Warning signs of a heat-related illness may include excessive sweating, nausea, headache, high heart rate, and high body temperatures. More information on safety during excessive heat can be found on the Centers for Disease Control web site.

