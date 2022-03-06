Highway 61 relocation scheduled in 2025

WAPELLO — There was good news concerning Highway 61 for the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday. Board chair Brad Quigley reported to supervisors Chris Ball and Randy Griffin during the “Meetings Attended” portion of the meeting that construction on the planned U.S. Highway 61 relocation around Wapello was now scheduled to begin in Fiscal Year (FY) 2025.

Quigley said he had recently attended a meeting of the U.S. Highway 61 Coalition where a diagram of the current and proposed highway relocation work had been presented.

According to the sheet, the nearly 30-mile stretch from Memorial Park Road in Burlington to 2 miles south of Iowa Highway 92 in Louisa County has been divided into four sections of construction work.

Section 1 is closest to Burlington and is projected to be open for traffic in 2022. Construction on it began in 2018. Remaining work includes pavement rehab and erosion control, which is projected to be completed in FY '22. The 10.64-mile section runs from Memorial Park Road to south of 210th Street south of Mediapolis. It is the longest — by one-tenth of a mile — section in the project.

The Mediapolis Bypass is included in Section 2. The section, which will continue from south of 210th Street to just north of Mediapolis, is the shortest section in the project at 2.8 miles. Construction on this section is scheduled to begin in 2022 and be open for traffic in 2024. Remaining work in FY '22 in this section includes grading and bridge/structure construction. Paving and lighting are scheduled for FY '24. Erosion control and pavement rehab will be completed in this section in FY '25.

Section 3 is the second-shortest stretch in the project, with 5.13 miles. It will continue from just north of Mediapolis to 1 mile north of Iowa Highway 78. Work on this section is scheduled to begin in 2023 with right-of-way acquisition. Grading, bridge/structures and mitigation are all scheduled for FY '24, with additional bridge/structure work in FY '25. Paving and lighting will follow in FY '26, with Section 3 open to traffic in 2026.

The final section will be the 10.54-mile piece that will run from 1 mile north of Iowa Highway 78 to 2 miles south of Iowa Highway 92. Right-of-way acquisition will begin in FY ,25 and will be followed with grading and bridge/structure work in FY ,26. Grading/paving and lighting are scheduled for FY ,27. The date Section 4 is to be open for traffic is yet to be determined.

Among other details included in the diagram sheet Quigley distributed at the supervisors meeting was a traffic count comparison for each section. Sections 1-3 showed the comparison between 2018 and 2038. In Section 1, the average daily traffic (ADT) in 2018 was 7,500, which is projected to climb to 9,700 in 2038. The 2018 ADT in Section 2 was 6,300 and is expected to be 8,100 in 2038. The ADT numbers in Section 3 also show a significant jump between 2018 and 2038, going from 5,100 to 6,600.

Section 4 ADT numbers were figured for 2020 and 2040 and are expected to grow from 4,600 to 6,000.

In other action, the supervisors:

• Approved the proposed property tax levy for the county after a public hearing.

• Met with health insurance representatives to discuss a wellness program.

• Approved a $3,705 accrued vacation/comp time payout to former deputy sheriff Brett Samuels, who resigned on Jan. 9.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0