Hinders takes over city attorney position

MUSCATINE — Earlier this month, for the first time in about 10 years, the city of Muscatine welcomed a new city attorney to the team.

During the first meeting in September, the City Council approved the hiring of Brent Hinders of Des Moines to act as the city attorney. Hinders is a Des Moines-based attorney specializing in labor, employment and municipal law. He also serves on the Iowa Supreme Court grievance committee. He is a shareholder at Hopkins and Huebner P.C. A graduate of Simpson College and Drake University Law School, Hinders has been practicing law in Iowa since 2005. According to a biography, Hinders has substantial experience in advising boards on legal matters, interpreting ordinances and statutes, writing policies, reviewing and recommending modifications to ordinances, negotiating collective bargaining agreements, representing municipalities in court and trying numerous jury and non-jury trials.

“The City Council decided it was time to at least see what else was out there,” Communications Director Kevin Jenison said. “Municipal attorneys are a rare breed, and there are not a lot of them out there.”

Hinders could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon. He started his role as city attorney on Sept. 1. Jenison said the council had decided to put out a request for qualifications (RFQ) for a new city attorney in July.

Since beginning the position, Hinders has been attending many of the City Council meetings virtually, Jenison said.

“He has been learning about the city,” Jenison said. “So far it has been a pretty good relationship.”

Jenison said former city attorney Matt Brick of the Brick and Gentry Law Offices in East Des Moines had wanted to reduce his load and pursue other avenues. Jenison said Brick had communicated when the council decided to issue a RFQ for a new city attorney that he would not be submitting one. Hopkins and Huebner P.C. was the only firm to respond to the request.

“He just decided it was time to keep things closer to home,” Jenison said.

During the Jan. 2, 2020, meeting, then-council member Osmond Malcolm had asked the possibility of changing city attorneys be discussed. He said Brick had done a great job, but with an impending council change, he felt it might be time for new blood.