Historic Downtown Wilton building receives a new bubble-filled interactive mural

WILTON — On the corner of Cedar and 4th and on the back of one of the oldest buildings in town, the Star Drug Store has a new look that is blowing people away with beautiful, hand-painted bubbles.
The mural comes from local man Paul Marquez, who worked on it about a month, finishing it on Aug. 17.
Marquez has been interested in art since childhood and has taken many different art classes.
“I’ve been drawing my entire life,” he said, “I loved everything about (art).”
He said the influences of growing up in Texas inspired his love of murals.
“We lived on the south side, where there was a lot of graffiti, and in the downtown district they started to do better murals, and I was probably 12 or 13 at the time. ... They were starting to get a little more intricate and a lot cooler, so the medium really started to grow on me.”
It was no surprise that one of Marquez’s biggest goals was to paint a mural. Brenda Ochiltree, who owns the building with her husband, Lynn, gave him that opportunity.
“It took us a while for all of us to get together and try to figure out how and when and where and what they were going to let me do,” Marquez said.
Ochiltree admitted she was unsure of the project at first, not knowing how a piece of modern art would blend with a restored historical building. But looking at the finished mural, she says she is very happy with how it turned out.
“I expected great things, but this is phenomenal,” she said.
The mural features a woman blowing bubbles that float from the back wall at the top of the building down to the back west wall.
“I work for the phone company, and my boss and I were up here taking a bunch of wires off that didn’t need to be there,” Marquez said. After seeing the building from a certain perspective, the idea of a woman’s face blowing bubbles was the first thing that came to his mind. “I sent four different ideas of stuff we could do, and we always kept going back to the one with blowing bubbles.”
The west wall also features a painted bubble wand that people can pretend to hold to make it look like they’re helping blow the bubbles, or they can pretend to hold the bubbles themselves, giving the wall a sense of interactivity. “We wanted the kids to be able to come by, come look at it, see it in person and take pictures with it,” he continued.
Not only is this his first mural, it’s also the biggest piece Marquez has ever done. This meant he had to use ladders to fully paint both walls, despite not being a big fan of heights.
“The first larger piece I ever did was maybe only a quarter of this, and it was for a play,” he said.
“My favorite part is (the woman’s) face,” Ochiltree said. “I think it’s just really wonderful how he left the original brick tone on the face.”
The building was just revitalized as part of a city project. Ochiltree added that she loves the mixture of the old and the new together. “(The building) had character before, but this really intensifies its beauty.”
The community has had a positive reception.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” Marquez said. “Even some of the older people in town have said how it’s absolutely beautiful, which is cool because you want everyone to be OK with what you’re putting on there.”
Since finishing the mural, Marquez already has received a couple of offers to do more big pieces. While he hasn’t made a decision yet — not wanting to risk starting another project only to be forced to pause his painting during the winter season — he is eager to do more.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said, “There are certain things you do in your life that you’re really proud of, but then there’s those moments where you’re like ‘if I died, I’d be OK because I finally got to do my thing, and I’m all right with that’. And now that I’ve done it, I’m wondering what else I can do. I just want to paint everything now.”
