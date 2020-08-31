Historic Downtown Wilton building receives a new bubble-filled interactive mural

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — On the corner of Cedar and 4th and on the back of one of the oldest buildings in town, the Star Drug Store has a new look that is blowing people away with beautiful, hand-painted bubbles.

The mural comes from local man Paul Marquez, who worked on it about a month, finishing it on Aug. 17.

Marquez has been interested in art since childhood and has taken many different art classes.

“I’ve been drawing my entire life,” he said, “I loved everything about (art).”

He said the influences of growing up in Texas inspired his love of murals.

“We lived on the south side, where there was a lot of graffiti, and in the downtown district they started to do better murals, and I was probably 12 or 13 at the time. ... They were starting to get a little more intricate and a lot cooler, so the medium really started to grow on me.”

It was no surprise that one of Marquez’s biggest goals was to paint a mural. Brenda Ochiltree, who owns the building with her husband, Lynn, gave him that opportunity.

“It took us a while for all of us to get together and try to figure out how and when and where and what they were going to let me do,” Marquez said.