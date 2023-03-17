MUSCATINE — HNI Corporation has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Kimball International Inc. to acquire all the outstanding shares of Kimball in a cash and stock transaction valued at about $486 million.

According to a press release from HNI, Kimball International stockholders will receive $9 and 0.1301 shares of HNI common stock for every share of Kimball common stock. As a result, Kimball shareholders will own about 10% of the combined company.

A call to Gladstone Place partners, HNI's media firm, requesting additional information on the impact of the merger on Muscatine was not returned before press time.

“We are excited about joining with Kimball International, a high-quality company we have long admired for its recognized brands, furnishings expertise built over 70 years and established relationships across multiple sectors,” Jeff Lorenger, HNI’s chairman, president and CEO said. “The combined company will have a stronger platform for growth, delivering significant benefits for our shareholders, members, dealers, and customers. We look forward to welcoming the talented Kimball International employees to HNI.”

Kimball is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with expertise in the workplace, health, and hospitality segments. Brands include Kimball, National, Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin. It is based in Jasper, Indiana.

The release said a combined HNI and Kimball will have a broader, more comprehensive product offering, tailored go-to-market strategies, and enhanced manufacturing capabilities. Kimball’s strong presence in secondary geographic areas and expertise in ancillary products will enable the combined company to better benefit from post-pandemic trends in the fastest growing markets.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have built at Kimball International, and this agreement is a testament to our team’s commitment and dedication,” Kristie Juster, Kimball’s CEO said. “Joining HNI is an important next step in our company’s history and will provide our employees with more opportunities for career growth and development as part of a larger more diversified leader that also shares our deeply rooted values. We are confident that combining with HNI represents the ideal fit for our family or brands and will deliver enhanced value to all stakeholders.”

Following a close examination of the transaction, the combined company will continue to be led by Lorenger. Juster will remain in her current role until the closing to ensure a seamless transition.