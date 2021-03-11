HNI Corporation reports a "solid fourth quarter", is hopeful for 2021

MUSCATINE – At the beginning of this month, HNI Corporation announced their earnings for their fourth quarter, comparing it to the previous quarter while also looking at Fiscal Year 2020 overall.
According to Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer for HNI, despite the challenges found throughout 2020, the company was able to finish off their year on what was considered a “solid quarter”.
“Our performance has enabled us to invest more aggressively to improve our competitive position,” Lorenger stated in the report, “The acquisition of Design Public Group is a great example of these efforts, as it accelerates our initiatives around eCommerce while providing access to a broader customer group.”
As stated in the report, eCommerce orders increased by 51 percent year-over-year during the last quarter of 2020, with growth trends being above 23 percent in each month of the quarter, with its extra week adding an extra five percentage points to the total order growth. Acquiring Design Public Group also accounted for a $64 million increase from the end of the 2019 fiscal year.
But even with this growth, it was reported that fourth quarter sales were down 9 percent from 2019, only reaching $562.1 million. Sales this quarter hit $22.6 million, causing the GAAP net income per diluted share to fall from $1.10 to $0.52. Non-GAAP net income also fell from $1.12 to $0.66 per diluted share.
Although non-eCommerce orders in HNI’s Workplace Furnishings segment decreased by 21 percent year-over-year during the fourth quarter, it was reported that year-over-year trends were able to improve during the month of December, with small to mid-sized customers having better order rates than HNI’s contract customers.
When looking at the highlights, HNI’s fourth quarter managed to see a 15.9 percent revenue increase in Residential Building Products, resulting in a double-digit profit growth that was 11.4 percent higher than it was in 2019. Workplace Furnishings also remained profitable, exceeding $11 million.
Fourth quarter’s cash flow generation was seen as “strong”, totaling $71 million, and HNI’s debt remained at $175 million by the end of the last quarter, not changing from where it had been in third quarter or in 2019. HNI also increased its cash by $7 million.
Looking at the entirety of Fiscal Year 2020, HNI ended the year with $1.955 billion and a net income of $41.9 million. As such, their GAAP net income dropped from $2.54 to $0.98 per diluted share, with the Non-GAAP dropping from $2.59 to $1.79. Consolidated net sales decreased by 13 percent from 2019, with organic-based sales decreasing by 13.4 percent year-over-year.
The acquisition of building products distributors in 2020 was able to increase sales by $9.4 million. Due to a lower Workplace Furnishings volume, however, gross profit margins also decreased by 20 basis points, although this was offset somewhat by net productivity as well as a higher Residential Building Products volume.
Overall, net sales Workplace Furnishings net sales fell by 19.5 percent in comparison to 2019 while Residential Building Products net sales increased by 7.3 percent, resulting in $589.7 million. Operating profit margins for Residential Building Products also expanded by 130 basis points due to the higher volume as well as a favorable price-cost.
Looking back on the year, Lorenger concluded that HNI’s members were able to handle the struggles of the pandemic by adapting and staying agile and strong through many challenges and new conditions. “I am extremely proud and grateful for the efforts of all HNI members,” he said, “I have no doubt we are a stronger company because of what we experienced and how we performed this past year.”
As for 2021, Lorenger stated that the company will likely see the conditions from 2020’s fourth quarter to continue through 2021’s first quarter, with revenue from Residential Building Products continuing to grow while pandemic-related uncertainty driving declines in the revenue from Workplace Furnishings, though these declines are expected to stay in the single digits and low-teens.
Lorenger added that the company is remaining optimistic that as 2021 continues, they will see Workplace Furnishings numbers improve and recover. “The vaccine roll-out, associated return-to-the-office programs, and our ability to capture work-from-home demand support revenue and profit growth as we move through 2021. However, the precise timing and rate of improvement remain uncertain.”