HNI Corporation reports a "solid fourth quarter", is hopeful for 2021

Overall, net sales Workplace Furnishings net sales fell by 19.5 percent in comparison to 2019 while Residential Building Products net sales increased by 7.3 percent, resulting in $589.7 million. Operating profit margins for Residential Building Products also expanded by 130 basis points due to the higher volume as well as a favorable price-cost.

Looking back on the year, Lorenger concluded that HNI’s members were able to handle the struggles of the pandemic by adapting and staying agile and strong through many challenges and new conditions. “I am extremely proud and grateful for the efforts of all HNI members,” he said, “I have no doubt we are a stronger company because of what we experienced and how we performed this past year.”

As for 2021, Lorenger stated that the company will likely see the conditions from 2020’s fourth quarter to continue through 2021’s first quarter, with revenue from Residential Building Products continuing to grow while pandemic-related uncertainty driving declines in the revenue from Workplace Furnishings, though these declines are expected to stay in the single digits and low-teens.

Lorenger added that the company is remaining optimistic that as 2021 continues, they will see Workplace Furnishings numbers improve and recover. “The vaccine roll-out, associated return-to-the-office programs, and our ability to capture work-from-home demand support revenue and profit growth as we move through 2021. However, the precise timing and rate of improvement remain uncertain.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.