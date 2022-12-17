 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HNI in top 10 most responsible businesses

HNI was selected as No. 6 on the Newsweek's 2023 list of America's Most Responsible Companies. “HNI is honored to be named," said Jeff Lorenger, chairman, president and CEO of HNI Corp. "Every day our members build upon our culture of being a great place to work and a responsible corporate citizen." The list was based on publicly available performance indicators and data.

 DAVID HOTLE

