HNI managed costs and drove productivity during pandemic

MUSCATINE — Last week, HNI Corporation in Muscatine reported its earnings for the second quarter fiscal year of 2020, which ended June 27.
The quarter ended with net income of $12.6 million.
“Our members did a great job of managing through challenging second quarter conditions,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Lorenger in the report.
HNI focused on aggressively managing costs and driving the productivity in order to offset having to work with lower volumes, he said.
HNI increased cash flows this quarter by $20 million (49 percent) despite the current COVID-19 pandemic. Operating profit for the Residential Building Products also increased while its segment operating margin expanded. Workplace Furnishings had an operating profit of nearly $8 million in the second quarter, while debt levels were at $183 million.
“Our teams stayed focused on our customers, generating and seizing market opportunities,” Lorenger said. “The strength of our strategy, including our diverse revenue streams, price point breadth, channel reach and lean operating model, along with the dedication of our members, helped demonstrate again what makes HNI unique.”
On April 22, 2020, HNI members and the Board of Directors took salary reductions due to the pandemic. Compensation for these members are being restored to prior levels 60-90 days earlier than originally planned, the report said.
“Our members responded in an outstanding manner to this environment… We generated strong free cash flow in the quarter, and further enhanced our already strong balance sheet,” said Lorenger, assuring that HNI would have the financial strength and cost structure needed to make it through a prolonged pandemic.
“Pandemic-related uncertainty continues to limit visibility and our ability to provide guidance,” he said. “However, we are seeing a seasonal uptick in sales, and do expect third quarter sales and profit to track ahead of second quarter 2020 levels. We have demonstrated we can adapt our cost structure quickly, and our balance sheet is strong. More importantly, we have developed new and better ways to operate our businesses that will serve well in the future.”
