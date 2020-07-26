HNI managed costs and drove productivity during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Last week, HNI Corporation in Muscatine reported its earnings for the second quarter fiscal year of 2020, which ended June 27.

The quarter ended with net income of $12.6 million.

“Our members did a great job of managing through challenging second quarter conditions,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Lorenger in the report.

HNI focused on aggressively managing costs and driving the productivity in order to offset having to work with lower volumes, he said.

HNI increased cash flows this quarter by $20 million (49 percent) despite the current COVID-19 pandemic. Operating profit for the Residential Building Products also increased while its segment operating margin expanded. Workplace Furnishings had an operating profit of nearly $8 million in the second quarter, while debt levels were at $183 million.

“Our teams stayed focused on our customers, generating and seizing market opportunities,” Lorenger said. “The strength of our strategy, including our diverse revenue streams, price point breadth, channel reach and lean operating model, along with the dedication of our members, helped demonstrate again what makes HNI unique.”