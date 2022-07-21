Hodge named 2022 Muscatine County Fair Queen

WEST LIBERTY – While any of the six women who competed to serve as the 2022-23 Muscatine County Fair Queen would have been a great pick, at the end of the night Wednesday the judges decided that not only should Morgan Hodge, 17, of West Liberty be crowned queen, she should also win Miss Congeniality.

2021-22 Muscatine County Fair Queen Haylee Lehman was present to pass along the crown. Hodge, who has been competing in pageants since she was six years old and one day hopes to win the title of Miss Iowa, will move on to compete for the Iowa State Fair crown later in the summer. For the second year, Anna Marine, 18, of Wilton won First Runner-Up.

“I feel like I might cry, but they are happy tears, for sure,” Hodge said after the crowning. “This means the world.”

Hodge was sponsored by US 6 Bodyworks and will be a senior at West Liberty High School in the fall. She is active in studio dance, where she teaches nine classes and helps with another six. She is a 2022-23 West Liberty FFA officer, a member of the McKay NHS chapter and has competed on a scholarship track team since sixth grade. She has danced at the fair every year since 2007. After high school, she hopes to attend a college that offers a track program and will major in nursing and minor in business.

To compete, each contestant submitted application materials, including an application and a resume detailing why they wished to serve as queen. Earlier in the day, each contestant had a 15-minute interview with judges. The judges also observed the contestants as they discussed current events during a group interview. Each contestant also answered two randomly selected questions for the audience.

In addition to Hodge and Marine, this year’s contestants were Joann Martin, 18, of Wilton; Rebekah Imhoff, 19, of Wilton; Jessica Ahluwalia, 21, of Muscatine; and Paola Palma, 18, of West Liberty.

Hodge said that she began competing in pageants after he first dance teacher, seeing her personality, thought she would be a natural competitor.

“I can’t tell you how many pageants I have been in and all the community service I have done and all the people I have met, I am so thankful for and it all led to this,” Hodge said.

As reigning queen, she plans to hand out ribbons at this year’s fair competitions, speak at several coming events and being part of the community.

While still hoping to get to Miss Iowa, she said that she had recently taken a step back from the pageants leading there to focus on school. She hopes to re-examine her schedule to fit some more competitions in.