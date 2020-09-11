Homecoming Parade and more is happening next week at Muscatine High School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – Homecoming 2020 has officially been announced for Muscatine High School.

On Friday, Muscatine High School released information regarding this year’s Homecoming schedule, as well as the new guidelines that have been put in place in regards to the current pandemic.

On Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m., the senior class will have their Senior March out on the MHS track. Masks and social distancing will be required for this event. Afterwards, the seniors will have a picnic lunch and create their senior wall.

The following day, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., will be the annual Powder Puff football game featuring the Junior and Senior girls. Entry fee will be $3, and the game will be out on the turf practice field rather than the stadium due to this week’s amount of rain. Again, masks and social distancing are required, and because there will be limited space on the bleachers, guests are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets.

On Thursday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m., MHS will have their annual Homecoming Parade, which will begin at Grant Elementary and end at the high school. Due to safety concerns, there will be no candy thrown from the parade. Spectators are also asked to social distance. After the parade, the 2020 Coronation Ceremony will be held at MHS Football Field.