Hoping to raise money, MCSA sets up fireworks tent for 4th year

He also considered the tent a great opportunity for volunteerism, since the tent takes roughly 100 volunteers. Thankfully, each year, they’ve gotten the volunteers that they’ve needed, and Dahlke hopes that this year is no different.

“There are always people looking to be involved and to be part of our story and mission,” he said, “and this is just a super easy way to get people involved.”

For those interested in volunteering, they are allowed to work as many two hour shifts at the tent as they want, and the only requirement is that they be 18 years or older. They should also keep customer service in mind. “Just being friendly and having professionalism is absolutely valued,” Dahlke said, “Our staff and contractors will also educate our volunteers on the fireworks being sold, what they do and what MCSA’s mission is so they can also help share that story while people are shopping.”

There will be adjustments to the set-up of the tent due to COVID-19.