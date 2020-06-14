Hoping to raise money, MCSA sets up fireworks tent for 4th year

MUSCATINE — Some summer traditions are here to stay, and one particular tent in town is offering fireworks for a good cause.
From 8 a.m. June 19 to 11 p.m. July 5, the Muscatine Center for Social Action will open its annual fireworks tent for the fourth year at Hy-Vee on 2nd Avenue.
“We started the tent on the suggestion of Hy-Vee,” said Scott Dahlke, the executive director for MCSA, “They thought that with everybody starting to sell fireworks, it would be a wonderful idea if those sales could benefit a local non-profit. So, we decided to go ahead and partake in that, taking their advice.”
Established in 1991, MCSA’s mission is to provide housing, basic health care, educational and support services for those in need in Muscatine. According to Dahlke, the MCSA’s fireworks tent has been pretty successful each year. With MCSA taking 20 percent of the profits from it, they typically earn anywhere from $15,000 to $17,000 from it.
“I do believe it’s the highest grossing fireworks tent in Muscatine,” Dahlke said, “I just really like how our community comes out to support itself.”
The MCSA and the people they help aren’t the only ones to benefit. Along with good-sized selection of fireworks, residents can get great deals. “There’s a lot of ‘Buy one, get three free’s,” he said, “and I know during the first few days, the sales are even more generous.”
He also considered the tent a great opportunity for volunteerism, since the tent takes roughly 100 volunteers. Thankfully, each year, they’ve gotten the volunteers that they’ve needed, and Dahlke hopes that this year is no different.
“There are always people looking to be involved and to be part of our story and mission,” he said, “and this is just a super easy way to get people involved.”
For those interested in volunteering, they are allowed to work as many two hour shifts at the tent as they want, and the only requirement is that they be 18 years or older. They should also keep customer service in mind. “Just being friendly and having professionalism is absolutely valued,” Dahlke said, “Our staff and contractors will also educate our volunteers on the fireworks being sold, what they do and what MCSA’s mission is so they can also help share that story while people are shopping.”
There will be adjustments to the set-up of the tent due to COVID-19.
“MCSA wants to be the model of excellence on how we take care of precautions towards COVID,” he said. He talked to local retailers as well as Muscatine County Public Health for advice on how to run their tent safely. This includes make sure aisles have a one-way flow, recommending that customers wear masks, having space for social distancing and having their volunteers sanitize all of the carts used.
To volunteer, email Marie at mfranke@mcsaiowa.org.
“We know that fireworks can be controversial for some, but I think with all the tents that are selling them, having at least one of them that’s sponsoring a local nonprofit is a really wonderful thing,” Dahlke said. “We hope that when people are making a purchase for fireworks, they purchase with a purpose and choose our tent.”
