Related to this story

Easter Egg hunt is April 1

Easter Egg hunt is April 1

Hundreds of Easter Eggs will be hidden in Weed Park for the 2023 Easter Egg Hunt. The community is invited to hop on out to the park on Saturd…

Springing like a rabbit

Springing like a rabbit

With spring well on its way, Easter is just around the corner. People in Muscatine are decorating in anticipation of the April 17 holiday. 