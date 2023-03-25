With Easter quickly approaching, decorations of the holiday have been appearing all over Muscatine. The annual Muscatine Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 1 in Weed Park beginning at 10 a.m.
top story editor's pick spotlight
Hopping to it
Related to this story
Photos: 9th Annual Easter Egg Scramble 5K and Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, in the East Village of Davenport.
The 9th Annual Easter Egg Scramble 5K Run/Walk and Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, in the East Village of Davenport.
Hundreds of Easter Eggs will be hidden in Weed Park for the 2023 Easter Egg Hunt. The community is invited to hop on out to the park on Saturd…
With spring well on its way, Easter is just around the corner. People in Muscatine are decorating in anticipation of the April 17 holiday.