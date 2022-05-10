HOTLE: 21st Century entertainment

I really don’t like axe throwing – which translates to the fact that I’m not any good at it. At least I wasn’t when I was 14 years old.

As I was growing up my family vacationed in a fishing community in northern Iowa – Hayward, Wisconsin. While the reason we were there was my dad’s love of fishing, this was also the home of the National Lumberjack Competition. The kids at the camp we stayed at would regularly go to town to try our hands at some of the events. Yes – one of them was axe throwing.

The event consisted of taking a full-sized double-bit axe weighing about five pounds and throwing it from over your head into a wooden target about 20 feet away, with the object to get the axe to stick as close to the center as possible. If the axe bounces off, no points are awarded. As one would expect from a 14-year-old trying to throw an axe for the first time, this is what happened to me. What can I say? The log roll was my event. I had thought about trying my hand at the smaller tomahawk throwing at a rendezvous I visited a few years ago, but the line was too long.

I hadn’t thought about that for years, until the other day when I went to the presentation given by a team from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which had been surveying downtown Muscatine. Twice during the presentation, it was reported axe throwing was something that people wanted to see in the downtown area.

On Tuesday I was at a ribbon cutting to welcome the new owners of Mailboxes and Parcel Depot. I’m happy to report that there seems to be no shortage of movement in the business community in Muscatine. As I was commenting about the axe throwing idea to Mayor Brad Bark, he said one of the things he believes would go over really well is a rage room.

A quick note. I was in Moline over the weekend and noticed a rage room on Avenue of the Cities. I had to ask what it even was. I was told that it is a room where people can go and break things as a way of relieving stress or blowing off aggression. My first thought was what insurance must be like, especially if some of the things being broken wound up with sharp edges. Still, I bet it would go over big – kind of a controlled version of the movie “The Purge.”

Here we have a couple of possible moneymakers for any budding entrepreneur out there. Again I say, I have no idea what insurance would be like for either, but both seem to have low overhead. For one, someone would just need some axes (the fancy throwing axes are about $200 each, but I’m not sure normal axes from any hardware store wouldn’t do the same thing) and a few cut off stumps for targets. The other would just need (this is a guess) padded walls and whatever anyone has in their basement they don’t want anymore. No glass items, please.

I’m going to be keeping my eyes open. It would not surprise me if someone in town decides to try something like this. Yes, it would be neat to see an axe throwing range on the riverfront during Almost Friday Fest.

