HOTLE: A Great Muscatine Welcome

I didn’t talk with a single person who wasn’t charmed by Muscatine and the people I saw returning to the American Queen last Saturday all had smiles on their faces and many had shopping bags in their arms.

Saturday was a beautiful day on what may be the last really beautiful weekend of the year. I got the privilege of spending my morning out where the American Queen was docked along the river and speaking with people from all over about their thoughts on Muscatine. Actually, it had begun Friday night when I went down to video the ship docking on the riverfront. Unfortunately, the ship arrived early and was already docked when I got there. I’ll get it next time. Still, it gave me the chance to visit with several workers coming from the ship.

I made it back to the boat early to enjoy a ribbon cutting ceremony. Sorry I didn’t announce the ceremony, but it was invitation only. Plenty of chamber members came out to show their support for the docking of the Queen.

The real showcase was the noon ceremony to see the ship off after its visit was complete. People packed the area around the Clam Fisherman to wave goodbye to our guests and to watch the ship pull away from the riverfront and steam downriver to its next destination. Believe me, that really was a sight. The captain told me the reason American Voyages likes to come to Iowa towns like Muscatine is that all the people get involved with welcoming the visitors and make their stay in town a good one. That really happened Saturday as plenty of people were down along the river to be part of the event.

Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry director and Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark was absolutely giddy as he walked down the riverfront, drone in hand to get aerial shots of the ship, and spoke with many of the people who had turned out. Anyone speaking with him could tell how excited he was Muscatine got the opportunity to show itself off for visitors in this manner, and how proud he was of the people for turning out to help. The chamber really did a good job arranging the visit and I think most of us hope it will be the first of many.

American Voyages is expected to announce early next year if Muscatine will be added to the list of scheduled stops for the coming season. I’m hoping they decide this town – rich with history and flavor – is worthy of more stops. Many of the issues, such as being able to dock easily, are certainly checked off.

An interesting note – I was speaking with city council member Jeff Osborne while we were at the ribbon cutting ceremony and he was telling me that a reason he chose to settle in Muscatine was the open riverfront area. He explained most river towns had something dividing the town and the riverfront, where Muscatine doesn’t. This is something I have never noticed before, but I could not think of any other town that had a riverfront like Muscatine’s. He also offered (and I will probably accept) to act as a tour guide of Iowa and Missouri towns along the river. A story on that trip may be coming in the spring. Stay tuned.

