HOTLE: A month of preparedness

For the last few weeks I have noticed, albeit slightly, the leaves on the trees are beginning to change colors. The sun is setting earlier. The temperature in the morning is getting to the point that a light jacket would not be out of the question. Winter is officially on the way, although it may still be a couple of months off. To that end, September is National Preparedness Month, a month devoted to the importance of preparing for disaster or emergency.

I would say before people start worrying about the zombies marching, it is best to consider something told to me a few years ago by a former Special Forces master sergeant – when preparing for a disaster, it is best to prepare for things that are most likely to happen. In other words, don’t worry about having a crate of Uzis if you don’t have a fire extinguisher or a couple of lanterns.

What is a good place to start preparing against the standard problems that will happen in life. My first recommendation is to have a special bank account or a safe place in the home with an account that contains at least $2,000. (gee, is that all?) This is an emergency account, used for such things as car repair, medical expenses, or the loss of a job. Preferably it should have the equivalent of three to six months of expenses, but this is not always feasible. Studies have shown that the majority of Americans cannot raise $1,000 in the event of an emergency. As many people learned during the pandemic, having a good supply of cash can help carry you through.

Be sure to have a couple of battery-operated radios on hand. It’s always good to think in terms of a power outage and being able to find out what is happening and what to do about it is important.

With all the talk about supply chain issues and inflation, it is not a bad idea to have some extra food put aside. It will taste really good if you happen to be snowed in some day this winter and unable to get to the store. Having a propane heater such as a Little Buddy which is rated for operation indoors would go far keeping a family warm if the power goes out in the winter.

It is very important for people to remember to keep a charged cell phone on them, especially if they are out during inclement weather. It should just become a habit to charge a phone if there is a storm coming in.

There are plenty more little things people can do to be prepared. A great resource for that is the county emergency management web site or at ready.gov.