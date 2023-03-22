So, who likes classical music?

Classical, while I don’t dislike it, is not my favorite. When I do listen to classical I tend to like really deep Germanic symphonies (Carl Orff) or the more widely known composers such as Mozart. Rock Me, Amadeus. Still, it is probably not my go-to music.

The reason I am asking this is a couple of situations recently have me thinking of the Washington, Iowa, solution to vandalism in Central Park. Well, it was not really vandalism, mostly littering. This jumped to mind last week when it was announced that the bathrooms in Riverside Park are temporarily closed because of vandalism. I have not seen the inside of the bathrooms, but it sounds like someone did a pretty serious number on them. Last fall I got a photo after someone tipped over a pop machine in the park. Social media has had photos of a variety of vandalism that has occurred downtown recently. Gee, I think a bunch of senior citizens must be doing it.

So, one summer Washington’s Central Park was being inundated with litter. There were also reports of people being verbally harassed by some of the teens who gathered in the park at night. The City Council, not wanting to tell the police to run the teens off and create bad feelings, looked for a more innovative solution.

A quick word here — the people of Washington have never failed to amaze me with their ability to come up with some of the most ingenious answers to problems being faced. While many cities rely too heavily on the old standby of simply throwing taxpayer money at a problem, the people of Washington realize the city is not made of money and think pragmatically and way outside the box to come up with answers to problems that won’t break the bank.

In this case the city made use of the bandstand — or more accurately the bandstand’s sound system — that was already located in the park. One of the council members recommended playing classical music on the bandstand’s loudspeakers at night, hoping to convince the teens to move along. Apparently he had been doing some research and had read about an area doing something similar.

The council was quickly on board. It was commented that Washington is a town where plenty of people (myself included) liked to go for a walk after sundown, and the feeling was that the music would be a nice addition to the park for them.

I have to admit after they decided to do that, I had a few chuckles over it. The funniest part of all — it worked. As I went out for a hike after dusk there was a marked reduction in the amount of litter in the park. Fewer teens were there, but more hikers and others were in the park. I’d say that was a score.

What kind of sound system is there in Riverside Park? If there isn’t one now hopefully there will be one after the amphitheater is installed. I have to admit it would be awesome to sit by the river and listen to Storm at Sea being played over some speakers. I suspect the issues with things like the bathrooms will become nonexistent as well. I do have to wonder which song we would play when the enormous riverboats dock on our riverfront.

Someone once said there are few problems in life that music can’t solve. Well, there is one way to find out.