HOTLE: Death and taxes

They are from the government and they are here to help you.

With the clock ticking down to Tax Day this coming Monday, most people have already filed their 10-40 forms and hopefully will be getting some money back after the 2021 year. I have to admit every year I want to shoot my TV out every time some smug anchor does a sing-song story highlighting Tax Freedom Day, when your taxes are now paid and the rest of the year is yours. And yes, when I interviewed Joe Biden during the campaign, on a particularly cold day, I was able to restrain myself from commenting, “It sure must be cold. You have your hands in your own pockets.”

Taxes, however, are the cost of doing business in this country. Of course, the American way is to try to pay as little in taxes as possible while still getting the same service from the government. They say the only constants in life are death and taxes. Recently property owners in Muscatine County learned there may be a change in their tax bills in the future. Death, however, has pretty much remained the same.

A few weeks ago, property owners in Muscatine County got a bit of a shock when they got the assessor’s valuations of their property only to find that they had increased dramatically — 10 to 25 percent. This would be a welcome thing if they were looking to sell, however, given it is a tax assessment, many are concerned it might mean their property taxes are going to go way up this year. The best answer is — no one knows yet.

Every two years the county assessor’s office reassesses all properties. Changes in value are based on such things as local market trends, the study of the housing market, and the value of like properties. It actually does not reflect the market value. It is also to be used for the 2023-24 tax year, and none of the taxing bodies have set their budgets for the 2023-24 fiscal year yet. That comes next January.

In some ways, the valuation spike is almost to be expected. Right now the housing market in Iowa and especially in Muscatine County is going crazy with values climbing.

People who feel an increase is an error may appeal to a Board of Review, which operates independently of the assessor’s office, which is run by the Iowa Department of Revenue. For more information on this, contact the county assessor’s office at 563-263-7061. BTW – don’t ask about taxes at this point. The assessor’s office doesn’t calculate taxes or determine tax rates. Taxing bodies such as the county board of supervisors or school district boards set their tax rates – the rate of taxation required to raise the money levied.

In figuring out what an estimated tax bill would be, people need to look at the total levies from the taxing bodies their property is in. This would include the county levy, school districts, and cities. Again I say it – the budgeting process for all those taxing bodies won’t start until next January with a deadline of early March to get levies into the state. It goes into effect on July 1, 2023.

This year Muscatine County saw a pretty sizable decline in its tax rate. Because the state is now funding mental health services, the county was able to lower its askings by $1.5 million. The property tax levy will be $6.86 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, down from $7.59 per $1,000, making it the lowest it has been since 2018. The amount of taxes the county is projecting to collect in the next year is also decreasing.

Do we have all that? Good. Let’s completely negate that. Some property may also have a rollback from the state, which will further lower taxes, with the state backfilling the money to the taxing bodies. There is a cap on each class of property limiting the increase to 3 percent, after which the state rollback takes over.

Basically, it is way too early to get out the tar and the feathers just yet. The best thing people who are worried about their property taxes can do is watch their elected officials and see if they plan on growing soon.

