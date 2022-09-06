HOTLE: Do guns have a place in schools?

I recall reading a news article I ready when I was in high school. In the story a student brought a gun to school to shoot his ex-girlfriend. The principal saw him coming with the gun, retrieved his own gun from his car, got into a gun fight with the student, and wounded him. During the 1990s Black Hawk College in Moline, Ill., approved allowing its security force to carry sidearms. Many students there I knew at the time were very opposed to it – until someone came into the school with a shotgun to murder his ex-girlfriend. The security guards were able to keep him at bay and get the woman to safety. The man ended up retreating to a parking lot and shooting himself.

Another side of the story is about a friend of mine who had originally taught school, but later became a police officer. He got into a bad situation and was forced to shoot a teen. The shoot was good, but that was not what he signed on for. He really has never been the same.

I’m sure we also remember the scene in the hallway of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where the police did nothing as grade school children in a classroom with a maniac were slaughtered. I don’t think there are words to express the outrage we felt watching the police play on their phones as children were screaming.

Being a strong believer in the right to defend yourself and the right to keep and bear arms, but this has to be sure to be done within reason. Should teachers in schools be armed? Personally I would say if they want to be, they should be able to - but it should not be something the district forces on them. If a teacher wishes to carry a gun, it is also their responsibility to make sure everyone around is safe. I have no idea what that would do for insurance rates, but that is for the school board to determine.

Recently Spirit Lake School Board voted unanimously to allow staff to carry guns on campus while school is in session as a means of defending against school shootings. I truely hope that wasn't a politically-motivated decision. My first thought is that contrary to popular belief, school shootings – of the kind that happened in Uvalde anyway – are extremely rare. The odds of being shot in a school shooting are 1,575,000 to one according to the US Department of Education. The odds of being struck by lightning in a lifetime are 15,300 to one according to the Centers for Disease Control. In other words, I don’t know how concerned I would be about a school shooting happening. Still, it is a school's job to be ready in case something happens.

Still, if teachers in Spirit Lake want to carry guns – and I stress ‘want’ – that is up to the board. According to ruling, the superintendent will pick up to 10 members to have access to weapons on school campus.

Well, they had better be volunteers. The reason teachers become teachers is the love kids and want to help them grow. In the unlikely event there is a school shooting, there are above average odds the shooter will be a student. The school district would be asking nothing short of having a teacher or other staff member shoot and kill a student. I’m not sure the district pays enough to require a teacher to do that.

While I believe in the right to be armed, I get the feeling this is going a bit too far. I guess I say this having grown up in a time when they didn’t need metal detectors coming into schools and we didn’t do shooter drills.

Well, before we start handing out AKs to teachers, we should probably try a few other measures first – like ‘see something, say something.’ One thing many school shootings have in common is the shooter was known to the local police. Forget guns – a simple phone call could have made the whole arming teachers argument moot.

David Hotle is the editor of the Muscatine Journal