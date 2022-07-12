HOTLE: Fun at the 2022 fair

Well, the humidity in the air is way high, and while temperatures aren’t predicted to rise above 100 degrees as they did just about a month ago, the weather is still a strong message that it must be time once again for the annual Muscatine County Fair.

Starting July 20, the Muscatine County Fairgrounds in West Liberty will be host to a plethora of food vendors, crafters, entertainers, and, of course, livestock showings. It is the time for high school students who have been raising animals for years to show off the results of their work. For people growing up on a farm in rural Iowa, the fair is the big event of the year. I actually know several people whose greatest regret in life was not being able to show animals at the county fair. People need to come out and show the next generation of area farmers our support as they display their animals.

Last year marked the triumphant return of the fair after the event went virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 health crisis. With the fair getting a fresh start, the people in charge decided they needed to put on something extra special to welcome people back. Manager Kelsey Morris, also new to the event, did a tremendous job with the 2021 fair. It will be cool to see how she outdoes herself this year.

For those of us who have not raised an animal for the past year, the fair also offers plenty of carnival rides and entertainment, especially in the evenings after the heat of the day has broken. There will also be traditional Iowa fair food, with funnel cakes all around and deep fried everything. Personally, I am looking forward to a corn dog and some nachos. Entertainment this year includes stock cars, a tractor pull, professional wrestling, and the band Sawyer Brown. The fair ends Sunday with a demolition derby.

While the fair kicks off next Wednesday, a fair parade will be held in West Liberty Sunday at 2 p.m. Also, the annual queen contest will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the grove of the fairgrounds, or in the activity center if it is raining.

For years I enjoyed covering the Washington County Fair. Every day we would head out to the fair to find out what was going on and how people felt about it. We would line the winners up at the sign advertising that year’s fair to get photos of them with their animals. Unfortunately we are not staffed to be able to do that here. However, I know that these published photos are important to FFA log books.

Because the fair is as important to you as it is to us, we are asking parents to email us photos of their kids with their ribbons, trophies and the award winning animal. We will print the photo in the Journal as space is available. Please include the child’s name; parents’ names; town they live in; 4-H team; contest they competed in; and prize they won. We will get their photo in pretty much in the order they are received.

Also, send photos of your Muscatine County Fair 2021 memories to david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com. We will be very happy to include them in the paper.