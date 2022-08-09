HOTLE: Hail our lizard overlords

Alex Jones isn’t even a real person. He is an actor playing a role created by the CIA to delegitimize reports on the latest conspiracy. The gub-ment just has Jones report on whatever underhanded program is ongoing, instantly no one believes its real anymore, and our lizard overlords can get away with anything. WAKE UP PEOPLE!!!

Just kidding. I have no reason to believe our intelligence community is allied with Alex Jones, nor that he isn’t a real person. We do love a good conspiracy theory. Hey, a conspiracy brought to light is a conspiracy stopped. Can’t find any proof online? It must be censorship.

While I myself believe many people in the government are acting for reasons of self-interest or political expediency and not in the overall public’s best interest, I’ve been around enough local and state government proceedings to know that those people couldn’t agree on anything long enough to pull off something that underhanded.

I was thinking about this after coming across a Web site that claimed a recent murder/suicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park was done by “crisis actors.” Let’s use this as an example and look at what would be required to fake something like that. Everyone within several miles would have to be in on it. All law enforcement, the coroner, emergency responders, and campers would have to be part of the conspiracy. They whole area would have to be under their control, as one person shooting video with a cell phone and getting the wrong thing could ruin the whole illusion. All reports from coroners and state law enforcement would have to be fake. Once the whole thing is over, whoever is in charge would have to do away with all of those people involved to prevent any of them from getting a case of conscience and blowing the whistle.

Alex Jones is not a journalist or a political figure – he is an entertainer. So was Rush Limbaugh. So is Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. They could be very loosely called political commentators, but really their stock and trade is telling people with certain political viewpoints what they want to hear. Jones went over the line and said the Sandy Hook mass shootings were done by crisis actors. As a result, at least one of the victim’s family was getting death threats. This is not OK, and Jones is now going to pay the price for it. Of course, how many instances have there been where the actual media covered a story in a slanted way where people got death threats? I’m really thinking about the Covington kids here.

Anyone who buys into Alex Jones would do good to dig up a recording of his show from Dec. 31, 1999. Throughout the evening he was “reporting” that the Y2K bug was taking hold and power was shutting down all around the world. “We just lost Australia!!!”

So, don’t worry, the world isn’t being manipulated by disguised lizard people – although in the cases of people like Mark Zuckerburg, Bill Gates, or Klaus Schwab, if it were true, it would explain a lot. BTW – I’m not joking. The London Guardian reports over 12 million people believe alien lizards in people suits control us. (That’s the 1980s miniseries “V”)

I’m not sure what we need conspiracy theories for when there are real issues that are just as outlandish. We are dealing with a cover up of the dealings of Jeffrey Epstein, political figures discussing laws to control women from travelling to other states, and, believe it or not, there is even talk in the physics community to block out the sun to control global warming (Simpsons did it).

Of course I may be wrong. Recently the UN has gone on the offensive against conspiracy theories that they are under the control of global elites. An article sent to the newsroom had sufficiently creepy prose – “The United Nations has declared war on conspiracy theories, describing the rise of conspiracy thinking as "worrying and dangerous," and providing the public with a toolkit to "prebunk" and "debunk" anybody who dares to suggest that world governments are anything but completely honest, upstanding and transparent.” If I wasn’t worried about conspiracies before, I sure am now. All hail our lizard overlords.