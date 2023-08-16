As a professional journalist, it is my job to get new and unheard-of information to people.

Naturally, there are many people with political aspirations who don’t like it when reporters ask tough or probing questions.

Anyone who paid attention to the Trump presidency will have seen this happen many times. Reporters have been banned from the White House press corps for asking the wrong thing. The excuse given is the reporter was “being unprofessional.” Actually, that isn’t fair. I think the first time I saw this was in the George W. Bush administration, where he stormed off after longtime correspondent Helen Thomas asked a tough question about the war in Iraq. Still, on both sides of the aisle, it is becoming more and more acceptable for political figures to take an adversarial stance with journalists and cry “foul” when their actions are reported accurately.

From journalists’ perspective, we see asking a tough question as a good thing for the subject of the interview. The reporter is, in a professional manner, giving the subject an opportunity to get the word out about why something is being done as opposed to no explanation, wherein most people just let their imagination fill in the blanks. If the subject can’t explain the reason, then why are they doing it at all? If the subject doesn’t like answering the question when asked professionally, what are they going to do when an upset taxpayer gets in their face? That is one of the big things elected officials need to remember; they don’t rule us, they represent us.

Personally, I am really turned off by political figures who ask that questions be emailed to them ahead of time, thus allowing them to opt out if they don’t like a question being asked. It also locks the reporter in to only asking what the figure wants asked. If you are ever watching an interview and you hear “we didn’t agree to that question, we are going to move on,” just assume you aren’t getting the full story.

Last Friday, Ty Rushing, the president of the Iowa Association of Black Journalists and senior editor of the Iowa Starting Line, was denied entry to a campaign event in Harlan held by presidential hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. A video of Rushing being denied entry is on Rushing’s Twitter site. The video shows several Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies telling Rushing (apparently they knew him specifically as in the video it seemed as if they were waiting for him) it was a private event and he could not enter. Rushing said he had completed a credentialing process with the campaign, yet was still denied with the only explanation being, “It is what it is.”

The deputies seemed to behave in a fairly intimidating manner, in my opinion, but judge for yourself. The video is at https://twitter.com/rushthewriter/status/1690086845814538240.

The first question that would have popped into my head is, “What doesn’t DeSantis want me to see or hear?” It would also make me wonder if DeSantis can’t handle a professional journalist at a campaign event, is he a good choice to be president? If DeSantis thinks Rushing is bad, wait until he meets Vladimir Putin.

I interviewed former vice president Joe Biden when he was running for president. He invited me on his bus and we talked for about 45 minutes. His campaign approached me about doing the interview. I have covered literally hundreds of campaign events of this kind. They always want press coverage. In fact, that is kind of the point of it. Over the weekend my phone was inundated with texts from the Trump campaign, wanting to let me know where at the state fair he was (I have no clue where they got my number).

So, why was Rushing kept out of the event? When I was interviewing Pres. Biden, he gave me a piece of advice: Whether you agree with what someone is doing or not, don’t assume you know the reasons why they are doing it. I’m working really hard on that with the Rushing situation.

As journalists, many of us believe there is a thin line between freedom and tyranny, and one of the things keeping tyranny at bay is an open media to report what is actually going on without being unduly influenced by big government. This is getting harder and harder as journalists are being seen as the enemy.

It is too easy for elected officials to engage in wrongdoing if they don’t believe they will ever be held to any kind of account for their actions. Given the media is something covered in the First Amendment of the Constitution, some kind of account needs to be given when an elected official goes out of his or her way to disrupt that coverage.