HOTLE: Learning about Juneteenth

Are you serious? Juneteenth is a federal holiday and there is a question about whether it can be taught in Iowa public schools?

In the United States there are five states that have passed laws prohibiting the teaching of structural racism in schools. Iowa is one of them. Teachers in Iowa schools are wary about teaching the history of Juneteenth, as this may violate that law. The law itself is really a response to the call to teach so-called Critical Race Theory in schools, which is seen by many as a push to add more inclusion in schools and by many others as simply a way of indoctrinating the next generation of political activists.

A quick word here – the so-called “culture war” going on in this country, in my opinion, really has more to do with money changing hands than with any kind of cultural awareness or betterment of society. Both the “anti-communist” and “anti-fascist” movements are a multi-billion dollar a year business. Yes, I am referring to both sides of the argument. Both sides seem to be attempting to control access to information through censorship, alleging ‘disinformation.” The sides of this war are a thought police where no one is able to make up their own minds or possibly disagree with the stance of the whole. Messages from both sides are usually very easy to pick out as any message usually ends with people in the community either buying something or voting a certain way.

I am not currently employed by a public school, so let’s learn about Juneteenth. I remember when I was in high school and we learned about the civil rights movement of the 50s and 60s. There was no concern that it would cause division or that the teachers were trying to influence how we would vote in coming years. It was a study of the history of the United States. As we are learning from the culture war, those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

While Juneteenth was only named a federal holiday last year, it has long been observed in the black community as the day when slavery ended in the United States. On June 17, 2021, (Although Juneteenth is really celebrated on June 19) President Joe Biden signed the order making it a federal holiday. In doing research for this column, I am learning that despite the fact Juneteenth happens when most schools are out for the summer, educators believe teaching about the holiday is an important part of American history.

On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln gave the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all slaves in the United States. Yes, there was slavery in the United States. Serfdom too, until 1925, but that is another story. Only, the news was kept from slaves in Confederate states and it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 that Union soldiers were finally able to notify slaves in the final location in the former Confederacy, Galveston, Texas, that they were, in fact, free.

So, Juneteenth is a day of celebration that slaves were freed. Of course, officially this is not considered a “feel good” story and not to be taught in schools. I seem to recall the United States as a whole has some kind of celebration of freedom sometime in July. It’s the reason I keep getting woken up to sounds of fireworks this time of year.

These are things that need to be taught, but we should also teach each other that we don’t have to use it to promote hate or that they should be exploited to further a political agenda or to line an executive’s pockets. If nothing else, it is a good day to talk with people in the community celebrating the holiday and learn their feelings about what is going on. Communication is how we learn about each other.

So, an elderly Israeli woman, a former illegal alien from Mexico, a black man from Africa and a white man who grew up in Moline and earlier had assisted teaching a citizenship training class walk into a bar … what’s the punchline? There is none, but by the end of the night we were all beaming as we learned more about each other.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0