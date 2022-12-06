HOTLE: Muscatine is moving forward

“If you aren’t moving forward, you are moving backward.”

This piece of sage advice was given to me many years ago by a former interim superintendent of the Washington schools. Experience has shown it to be very true. In many of the places I have been, I find that I can usually tell an area that is either currently thriving or will be thriving in the near future, simply by noticing what the area is doing to move forward as a collective.

Likewise, I can usually also tell when an area will become run down and continually moving backwards no matter the current situation. I really has to do with the attitude of the people there. It is the difference between a "can do" attitude and an attitude of just giving up. The City of Washington, for example, is moving forward at a great pace. While there are a few naysayers in town, the majority of people love their hometown and go the extra mile to make sure the town grows. Other areas I have been to, many times because elected officials are reluctant to spend tax money on anything, have stopped progressing and are slowly sliding backward.

Last Thursday, the City of Muscatine gave me a pleasant surprise. It was announced the city is attempting to raise funding to construct an indoor athletic complex on Soccer West. The complex will allow sports to be played year round and can also be used for other community events, such as car shows or craft fairs. The estimated cost for the complex, similar to the one in Burlington, is about $4 million. As Muscatine County Supervisors Santos Saucedo says, it is better than spending $24 million on a new juvenile detention facility. He isn’t wrong.

Of course the hard part is usually the sticker shock. While the city is attempting to get two grants to help offset the price of the complex, the city still had to contribute $600,000 and the county has to contribute $400,000 for the project. The good news is that these amounts don’t have to be paid until the next fiscal year so the two groups can find a source of revenue for the money to come from and budget them. The problem with self-improvement is that it usually comes disguised as hard work and sacrifice.

According to the timeline the city has, the complex may be open as early as the fall of 2024. The city seems to be basing the design on the indoor complex in Burlington, only bigger, but there is still design work being done.

This is definitely something needed in the area. It will give young people a place to go during the winter to practice sports or play games. The city has done a feasibility study on the project and a place for children to go during the winter is in high demand. I’ll go one better — an indoor forum for community events is in high demand. Don’t believe me? Come out to the Muscatine Mall Saturday morning and check out the Handcrafted Christmas. Bet it will be a chore finding a parking spot.

One of the truisms of entrepreneurship is that what a business will be like next year will be based on what is being done today. While there is the whole delaying gratification thing, it is also amazing to see how little things will have a big impact. In Muscatine in 2022 we have had more than a few little things that are making the future look bright – of which the complex is only one. I can’t begin to count how many new business openings I have attended. We had giant riverboats dock on our riverfront. There is a better than average chance when the RAGBRAI route is announced in January, Muscatine will be on it. The plans to brighten up the south end have taken off and are continuing. A bandshell is being built along the riverfront. We are getting a new clinic. A solar array is being installed. The most green building in Iowa is being constructed downtown. (I’m sure there are plenty of things I have forgotten) I grant you, any one of these things by itself may not be a major deal, but all together they show a pattern that Muscatine is moving forward with the future in mind. This is especially apparent if it is compared to the Muscatine of a few years ago.

Every time I visit the Quad-Cities, I always say it is like a dark cloud came over me. Even though it is bigger and have more amenities, it just seems to be going in the wrong direction. I notice buildings that are newer than most in Muscatine that are run down and empty. It is also like the people in the Quad-Cities have given up hope.

With 2023 less than a month away, it will be interesting to see what Muscatine can do to top itself in rebuilding the community. Personally, I would like to see the town brand itself, but that is just me. I’m sure that the coming year will have plenty of new ideas and projects to see Muscatine into the future.