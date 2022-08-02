HOTLE: Old is new again

“Goodbye Mr. Bond!”

Yes, for those of you who were not around in the mid-1990s, you were just waiting for someone to say that as one of those automatic seatbelts locked into place around you. Happily those are a thing of the past and now all we have to worry about is our vehicles dinging at us until we finally give in and put our seat belts on. The automatic belts were permanently cross locked into the area above the door on a roller and automatically rolled around you when you started the vehicle, just like a boa constrictor.

The automatic seatbelt is proof that the newest changes aren’t always the best. I was more than happy when they were phased out of car production. Still, it is good to look back from time to time and see some of the things that have made us what we are today.

Years ago I read an interesting article (I wish I could remember who wrote it so I could credit them) that stated when people see things that remind them of a specific time in their past, their brainwaves revert to that time in their life, including the brain not registering pain from an injury that happened since the time they are remembering. As a result of this article, at the time, my business partner and I gathered a trailer full of vintage items that we took around to retirement communities to let the residents examine, hold, and enjoy. One of the best things about my rarified hobby is seeing the enjoyment of people in finding something special to them that they hadn’t seen in decades.

Recently I found a large stash of 8-track tapes. My first car actually had an 8-track player. At the time 8-tracks were the bane of my existence. They are bulky, don’t sound terribly good, and have a nasty habit of stopping mid-song to click tracks. Still, there is a huge market for them online. As near as I can tell, vintage car enthusiasts want 8-tracks because they like to rebuild their cars to factory standards, and that includes 8-track players. I’m sure many people love the memories of listening to their 8-track players when the players were new and the only option if a record player was not available.

Also recently I found a stash of vintage Playboy magazines. I only read them for the articles. That isn’t entirely true. I actually very much enjoy looking at the editions from the 1950s and 60s to see what fashion looked like at the time, what the popular opinion on the issues of the day were, and to see what styles were popular and how they have changed. The ads are very entertaining. The issues from the 1990s kind of leave me cold, as I remember living through that time and can’t really glean new insights from them.

Don’t worry. I am not going to put a photo of the brick mobile bag phone from the 1980s I found recently with my modern iPhone sitting next to it as a reference (yes, the thought crossed my mind). We just need to remember in many ways where we are from is a good indicator of where we are going. While I tend to be a proponent of advancement, in many cases at the expense of preservation, we should keep our history in mind.

So I recommend people in need of a pick-me-up not necessarily look for the latest greatest thing, but possibly look to their past for something that reminds them of some time in their life. Likewise, people who have a bunch of stuff from long ago they don’t want should, before sending it to the landfill, consider finding a way to get them into the hands of someone who would treasure it. Sure, we may remember some of those items as being dismal flops, but just because we did not happen to like them, does not mean there isn’t someone out there who will find value in having a piece of their history.