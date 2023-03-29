There is an old saying that “behind every dark cloud there is a silver lining.” The silver lining behind Muscatine High School getting ‘swatted’ last week is that we got to see how the Muscatine Police Department responded.

For those who don’t know, there was a wave of phone calls to about 30 Iowa schools reporting a shooting inside local schools. Muscatine High was one of the schools. Apparently the calls were all the same in which it was reported two students had been shot. ‘Swatting’ is a practical joke that apparently started in the video gaming community in which a call is made with the idea of bringing out a large police presence.

In covering the story school district communications director Tony Loconsole described the police response. I was very happy with everything I heard. Maybe I’m a little disheartened by a new video that was recently released of the Uvalde, Texas police department’s response, or rather lack thereof, to a gunman inside Robb Elementary School. (I am still waiting for someone to tell me how a high school dropout who had a part-time job at a drive-thru was able to get about $10,000 worth of tactical gear, by the way) In fairness, the majority of casualties happened prior to the police entering the school, but it still brings up a huge concern.

That wasn’t the only incident. Despite protocols regarding mass shootings the police have adopted nationwide that officers stop an attacker as soon as possible, there have been several cases where officers have been hesitant to confront a gunman. It is understandable that no one wants to run into the path of gunfire, but when lives are at stake there needs to be a response.

In learning about the Muscatine police response, I was happy to learn the school administration learned about the threat from officers who had already arrived on the scene. It sounds like the priority was to get to the scene. Apparently they pulled up and immediately entered the school and began a search.

The Muscatine officers may or may not have known that this was something happening all over the state. Still, that was not a reason to let their guard down. Personally, I could see the widespread hoax being a distraction while something real was taking place. There is also the old truism that the first time someone assumes a hoax, is the time it is real.

Likewise, the personnel inside the school need to be commended. Emergency protocol was called for and they all locked down the school as they had been taught. The police arrived on scene and immediately conducted a search of the entire building for any signs of trouble.

Let me put that another way. The police did not establish a command center 100 yards from the building to “keep the situation contained” and then wait for an hour for another agency to show up with more manpower and equipment. They did not brutalize parents who arrived in fear of their children’s safety, as I understand Uvalde police did. The police went right inside and took care of the situation. They also remained on site to ensure people’s safety. Another thing I have noticed about our local police is they go out of their way to keep the community informed.

In this case, police and school personnel really distinguished themselves. While we all wish that things like the swatting would not happen, it is good to know that we have well trained people who are more than willing to put their lives on the line to make sure all are safe.