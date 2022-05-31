HOTLE: Questions from the response

The fire department had arrived on the scene of the house that had been leveled in the natural gas explosion, but still, only about half of the family that resided in the house had been accounted for.

Two daughters had been blown away from the building and landed on the roof of a neighboring house. The father had been located. The mother and an infant daughter were still missing inside the hole in the ground that used to be a house in the Abingdon, Ill., community. As I made my way through the pieces of the house, most of which were no more than a foot in size, I saw several people down inside what was the basement of the house digging through the remains.

This happened several years ago when I was called to a report of a house that had exploded. The cause turned out to be someone working on a natural gas line. Another person had entered the house and turned a light on. For those who don’t know, even after the explosion, the area is still very treacherous. Heat, plus fuel, plus oxygen equals flame. In many cases when pieces are exposed to oxygen it flares up.

Having covered Abingdon, I knew most of the members of the police department. There they were, down in the hole in the ground. Many of the officers had been off duty at the time and had responded from wherever they were at. They had not had the chance to change into a uniform. What surprised me is they were down in the hole that was the basement of the house, wearing no protective gear at all, digging through the remains looking for survivors. I’ll say that again — they were down in the still-smoking hole, most wearing a polo or T-shirt and jeans, being sprayed so they wouldn’t catch fire, digging for survivors. All around them, the areas were flaring up and there was a real danger of another explosion. That wasn’t their concern. Their concern was finding the mother and the infant.

This is only one situation I can name I have seen personally when the police, in my opinion, have gone above and beyond, risking injury themselves, to save others. I actually took a couple of criminology classes in college, and the other students had told me they wanted to be police officers because they wanted to help people.

Since the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two adults dead, several very bad reports have come out about the response of the police department to reports of an active shooter inside the school. Reports indicate that officers were lined up outside the school, not letting parents in to get their children, and not going in themselves to confront the shooter. All the while, the children in the classroom where the shooter had taken refuge were calling 911, begging for help. I saw one report that said an officer had seen the shooter inside the school with a rifle, saw him go into a classroom, and just withdrew and did nothing. The room was apparently breeched when a squad of border patrol officers arrived.

From what I have seen, I don’t believe Uvalde is very different than Muscatine. I couldn’t help but be creeped out when I went to the Uvalde Police Department Facebook page and found many of the same kinds of things that are on the Muscatine Police Department page. There was a lot of public service posts, as well as warnings about the weather. Suddenly and completely out of place, there was a post about an active shooter.

The thing is, I can’t see any of the members of the Muscatine Police Department not responding if there is a situation like that. I actually once saw a wave of police charging a dangerous situation that was unfolding outside the police department.

I think this is a situation where we really need to wait for the investigation to conclude to see what happened. I don’t know if there was some kind of miscommunication or if they thought no one was in danger. As much as I would hate it, if the situation turns out to be like its being reported, the officers who did nothing would be at least partially responsible for the deaths of those people. Because of the seriousness, I think it is only fair to give the officers every opportunity to let the truth come out. This is probably the biggest question I have about the situation, even overshadowing my curiosity about how an 18-year-old from a broken family was able to afford two $1,800 rifles.

I realize there are probably only around six officers on the entire department (Uvalde has a population of about 15,000), and this is not the type of thing any officer can be entirely prepared for. Still, when you are trusting the police for your protection, not to mention the protection of your children, you have to know they will do whatever it takes to do their job. If the situation ends up being as it is reported, on top of the tragedy that will not be forgotten in that town, the people of Uvalde will also have some very tough decisions to make about their police department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0