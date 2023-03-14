I know I said this a couple of months ago, but now that RAGBRAI is officially passing through Muscatine, it bears repeating.

Having done some work helping to plan for RAGBRAI 2016 to spend the night in Washington, I know several things that I would like Muscatine to avoid when we are featured on this year’s route. Yes, especially given there is a greater-than-average chance the route is going to take the bikes right past the weekly farmers market, (Cedar Street is a straight shot from Highway 22 to the riverfront) I am going to ask that some arrangement be made regarding vendor fees. Above all else, the big thing the organizers need to pay close attention to is communication with the community.

For those who haven’t heard, on Monday, Muscatine was named the final meeting town before the event ends in Davenport with the traditional dipping of the front tire in the Mississippi. On July 29 bikes are expected to begin passing through town relatively early in the morning through mid-afternoon or so. Many bicyclists like to get up early and get to the next town before the summer heat beats down on them. Given that this is the 50th anniversary I feel we can expect more than an average number of bicyclists to enter our town, and many will want to dip their tire here rather than fight the crowd in Davenport.

On Monday morning I sat down with Mayor Brad Bark. He was giddy as a schoolboy to announce the ride. I know he wants to do a spectacular job with the goal to be an overnight town or an ending town as early as 2024. I agree, RAGBRAI brings people from all over the world and is a great way to showcase an area. But, like raising a child, it takes a village.

Happily, being a meeting town is not as labor intensive as being an overnight town. Bark said there would be an organizational meeting next week for committee members. Subcommittees will then be formed. At this point plenty of volunteers will be needed. I know July is four months away, but that time goes quickly when planning this kind of thing.

I would encourage the committee to give serious thought into how to take and organize volunteers. And please, let the volunteers talk to an actual human who can answer questions.

As I said a few weeks ago, I am of the mind the vendor fees for RAGBRAI are too high. I especially would not like to see the city request an $800 fee from every vendor at the farmers market. I also would like the riders to see our market. When the American Queen stopped, it was one of the high points. This is something that needs to be addressed sooner than later.

Above all, make sure people know what is happening and what is expected of them. I’m sure plenty of people would love to turn out and meet the RAGBRAIers. They just need to know the right way to do it. The Muscatine Journal will do everything in its power to help get the word out to people regarding the route and what interested people can do to welcome bicyclists. Please remember that with thousands of bicyclists on a route through town, it will be a burden on some businesses. The best thing to do is let them know what they can expect and let them make their own decisions about how to deal with it.

Every time I have visited a RAGBRAI event, it has been a great time. I have no doubt that it will be a great time when it comes through Muscatine. I’m picturing plenty of food and entertainment in Riverfront Park on a nice summer day (Almost Friday Fest x10?) that will be talked about for years. The best way we can do that is if we all come together to make it happen. Having seen Muscatine do just that, I have little doubt it will be a day to remember.