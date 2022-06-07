HOTLE: Rising from the ashes

This is kind of amazing. SouthPark Mall in Moline is trying to rip off the great idea for revitalizing the mall that I wanted to rip off.

Recently, I got a news release from SouthPark offering up to six months free rent to businesses that would be interested in coming to the mall. This is an idea that seemed to work like a charm for Northland Mall in Sterling, Ill. I previously described the Northland Mall as being down to about 30% occupancy. The mall offered free rent and it is now at 100% occupancy. This had lead me to speculate if something like this would be possible to do at the Muscatine Mall.

About a month and a half ago I took a field trip to Sterling. It is actually quite a haul from Muscatine, but I decided to go on the first nice day of spring, tucked right in there between rainy and dreary days. Anyone interested in early 20th century architecture like I am definitely needs to visit the area sometime. It really is a nice town that seems to be just brimming with history. Of course I was there for a reason and only had an afternoon, so I didn’t have the chance to delve into the culture of Sterling.

On the outside, Northland Mall reminded me of the vintage 1970s or early 1980s malls that are common in the Midwest. The facility boasts a large commons area with stores on either side and two anchor stores on the ends. Many of the stores, at least on the day I visited, were empty, but that is soon to change.

All of the stores were either open or had large signs saying they will be opening soon. The big staple at the mall was Dunham Sports. What impressed me was that many of the stores in the commons area were completely unfamiliar to me. So I set about bugging the owners with a million questions, and I learned the happiest thing. Most of the people who owned the stores lived in the area and the brick-and-mortar businesses they have are the culmination of a lifelong dream.

One of the people I spoke with was decorating a new age store (crystals and the like) that was slated to open the following week. Through the lowered gate we talked about how she had begun by selling at the local farmers market and had always wanted to start her own full-time business. When the offer was made for a few free months with the signing of a lease, she had to go for it. These are the kinds of stories I never get tired of hearing.

I spoke with many other people, including a couple who was opening a second store in the mall. They said their first store had been so successful they wanted another. They also explained they had gotten a few free months’ rent when they first opened their store. The thing that made the most difference now is that the mall was more proactive about getting the word out to potential clients.

One of the things most of my conversations had in common was that it started with the owners of the shops being slightly annoyed at this guy asking all these questions about their business, but ended with them speaking at length about the fun they had going to the mall as teens and about the stores they used to frequent.

This is what I hope to see for the next generation of the people in Muscatine. I have heard plenty of stories about what the mall was like in its heyday and how much fun it was waiting in a long line to see the latest movie at the theater in the mall, among other things.

Another thing I love is seeing people being able to fulfill a goal and start a business doing what they love. If you make a living doing something you love, you will never work a day in your life. I also know plenty of people at the farmers market who may want a shot at doing their own thing.

I recently attended a concert inside the Muscatine Mall. This is the kind of thing I like seeing – someone thinking outside the box and using the space to its fullest. Kudos to Chad Bishop for that.

With a little more creative thought and some gumption, I think we may be able to create a living mall that will make the people of Muscatine proud. We just all have to pitch in and help decide how to proceed from here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0