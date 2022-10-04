 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOTLE: This is Halloween

“We’re very excited to host this event again this year,” Parks and Rec Program Supervisor Kelsie Stafford said. “The first year that we held it, we were just trying to come up with things for people in Muscatine to do during the pandemic.”

 DAVID HOTLE

For those who enjoy a good horror movie from time to time, Halloween isn’t one day — it is a season. In fact, it is a season that started last Saturday.

120120-Dave-Hotle-JournalEditor

David Hotle, Muscatine Journal Editor-reporter.

For those of us fortunate enough to live in Muscatine, it is a very special time of year. Not only are we fortunate enough to live in an area where we can appreciate the changing of the leaves as fall rolls in, but we also get to be part of the annual Halloween events. A love of Halloween is a part of me that will never grow up. Of course, I’m not the only one who loves the holiday.

Muscatine has a long history of making Halloween special for its residents. Other than the annual Halloween aisles at Goodwill (they started about two weeks ago) and the traditional pumpkins at the farmers market, there are some Halloween mainstays in Muscatine that are worth looking into.

On Oct. 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Muscatine County Conservation is holding a Halloween Drive-Thru at Saulsbury Bridge Recreation Area. Campers will decorate their campsites for Halloween and people can drive through and check out the holiday trappings. There is a $10 per car suggested donation. Also, making your way out to Saulsbury is a little tricky, but it is well worth the effort.

Crossing Halloween and a sports tailgate party, Trunk or Treat is being held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Soccer West Complex. Children can gather in costume and stroll between the decorated cars for a treat from the trunk, or in many cases off a table, of the people holding it. The event was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic when people were sheltering in place and traditional trick or treating may have been dangerous. It became so popular it has come back for several years. Trunk decorators are needed. Anyone interested can contact Parks and Rec at 563-263-0241 to reserve a spot.

I know it is bad, but I have never been to Stinky’s House of Horrors. I tried going last year, but the line for the event was literally several blocks long. I went to a garage sale that Phil “Stinky” Philpott, founder of the House of Horrors, was having and ended up buying a GoPro and a few other items. In speaking with him, I could tell what a horror fan he is. This year, Stinky’s is teaming up with West Hill Cakery until Oct. 22 to sell cupcakes as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army of Muscatine County. For more information, see Stinky’s House of Horror Facebook page.

With all this going on, no one should be bored during this time of year. Personally, I plan to go see the last movie in the new Halloween trilogy at the Blue Grass Drive-in. Halloween 2022 promises to be one to remember.

