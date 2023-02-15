“I can’t tell you what is being carried in some of those trains, but I can tell you that it is very dangerous and we have to take special precautions.”

I’d better not say who that was from as this person was presumably sworn to secrecy as to what was being carried on the trains passing through the area. I will say the person was in a position to know. At the time I was told this, I actually lived about half a block from the train tracks. It sort of made me wonder if I should invest in a full hazmat suit just in case. I suspect the Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine County Emergency Management have plans in place in case of a hazardous chemical spill.

For those who don’t know — and I do think this is underreported — on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous chemicals, including vinyl chloride, derailed and exploded. Residents within one mile of where the 114-car train derailed were evacuated. A state of emergency was declared and about 70 emergency agencies responded. On Feb. 6 emergency crews conducted a controlled burn of the chemicals. There is a photo of this online and it looks very similar to a small mushroom cloud. In fact, I have heard this being characterized as “nuking the area with chemicals.”

The evacuation was lifted on Feb. 9 and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports the air around the area has returned to normal. I can’t say the word that jumped into my mind when I heard that, but it is an eight letter compound word beginning with a capital “B.” That area is going to be dealing with this incident for decades to come. Local media is reporting fish dying in area waters, however the water in the area has been determined to be safe to drink. So far three class action suits have been filed against the railroad demanding the railroad pay for a study of a 30-mile radius around the derailment to determine any potential effect. I would imagine we could go back 20 years from now and the town will still be dealing with the aftermath of this.

An isolated incident, you say? Well, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports, 54,539 train derailments between 1990 and 2021, or an average of 1,704 per year. Newsweek reports more than a dozen trains have derailed this year alone, and “this year” is only about seven weeks long. Granted most derailments are not as dramatic as the one in Ohio, there are a lot of them.

How does this impact Muscatine? Well, last summer in a split decision the city council approved a $3 million settlement with Canadian Pacific Railway to not protest a merger with Kansas City Southern Rail Systems. The merger promises to triple the amount of train traffic through the city. Muscatine has 15 crossings and five rail spurs. At least one group was formed in eastern Iowa to oppose the merger. Recently a final report by the Office of Environmental Analysis made a final recommendation to the Surface Transportation Board on the merger.

I am pretty confident in thinking the more trains on the tracks, the greater the chance of derailment. The idea that the country is still facing serious supply chain issues is not lost on me. In 2015 new regulations regarding trains carrying hazardous chemicals were approved. They were repealed in 2018 due to lobbying efforts from railroads. I don’t think the cause of the Ohio derailment has been determined so I can’t say that even if the regulations had been in place, it would have kept this derailment from happening. Still, if we are going to increase the number of trains on the tracks in the US, we need to make sure there is some modicum of safety for all concerned.

As rail traffic increases, we need to not skimp on safety regulations because it will negatively impact the rail lines’ quarterly financial reports. I have no problem with the merger and am willing to be a good neighbor to the railroads as they expand their business. I would just hope said rail lines will be an equally good neighbor and make sure everything is safe. I realize accidents happen, but anything that can be done to minimize them needs to be taken into consideration.

Dave Hotle is the editor of the Muscatine Journal.