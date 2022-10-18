HOTLE: Visitors from the Mississippi

“It can’t be. My eyes are playing tricks on me.”

Due to a piece of family business I had to take care of, I found myself in Moline, Ill. on Monday. I had been keeping an eye on the weather and Monday was the first day I had worn a winter coat. Well, a light winter coat, not my big, sub-zero parka, that is perfect to stand up against 30-degree temperatures. I was driving through a residential area behind Moline High when I saw it, slightly at first.

It had appeared to be sleeting a bit. Then I noticed a flake in the air. Then another, and another. I looked out the back window of my truck and saw the air was full of the flakes. Sure enough, it was snowing. The snow wasn’t sticking at all, but it was definitely there. Oh come on, we just got done with summer and I am not ready for winter yet.

I was especially not ready Monday, as I had an appointment when I got back to Muscatine. The Golden Rule, the recovered and restored original peace ship from 1958, was due in Riverside harbor that afternoon. The boat is piloted by members of Veterans for Peace and is sailing the Mississippi to spread the message of opposition to nuclear weapons and war. While I most certainly am opposed to the use of nuclear weapons, I’m not certain we will ever put that genie back in the bottle.

The Golden Rule first put to sea in 1958. It was built by a man in Costa Rica named Hugh Angelman. Also in 1958, four men used it to interfere with an atmospheric nuclear weapon test. The boat has been sunk twice in its long history of striving for peace. Normally, it currently sails the west coast. The ship visiting Muscatine is a big event.

I met Daniel Graham Clark on the riverfront and, braving the decidedly crisp temperatures, we watched the 30-foot boat travel under the Norbert Beckey Bridge to dock. The crew members, who were bundled up so well I could barely see their faces, were happy to be on dry land again and said since beginning their journey it had been cold, but the welcomes they had received along the way had been warm.

As an aside, there is talk of forming a Veterans for Peace chapter in Muscatine. More on this soon. Stay tuned.

One of the issues that jumped out at me was the crew of the Golden Rule spoke of having a hard time in the Mississippi, as the water is low and the boat keeps hitting the bottom. On Saturday, we have a significantly bigger ship docking in Muscatine. The American Queen will be docking and its passengers will be touring several locations in Muscatine. I had actually spoken with the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry earlier in the day and was assured the shallowness of the Mississippi would not be a problem. Hey, I never would have thought the American Duchess could have docked on the riverfront, and yet …

For people who want to come out and see the American Queen, there will be a ceremony Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in which the ship will get underway. It’s supposed to be a beautiful day for it. A quick word here – I know there will be plenty of people excited to see the ship, and I am too. Still, we need to respect the passengers and make sure not to flood people onto Mississippi Drive. There are going to be tour buses leaving throughout the morning. I remember how packed the riverfront was when the American Duchess visited earlier this year, and that is what I expect to see, but at the appropriate time of 12:30.

So with the weather changing and winter on the way, Muscatine has been having some distinguished guests from the Mississippi. We are hoping to have some more next year if Muscatine is put on the docking schedule for American Cruise Lines. Let’s all show these people some good old Muscatine hospitality and, hopefully, ward off the snow for a while longer.

