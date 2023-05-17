In the next couple of months we will have a giant 40-foot sculpture of a watermelon slice in Riverside Park. Now what do we do with it?

Much like most of the people there, I was shocked at the end of the last Muscatine City Council meeting when Mayor Brad Bark, acting as the CEO of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced the sculpture project. He said the money for the sculpture, about $40,000, had already been raised and the project was well underway. He said the project had sprung up as a discussion with a local business owner who wanted to see an attraction in Muscatine.

When I was very young, my parents always talked about Muscatine melons, or musc melons. Although, when they said it, they were referring to cantaloupe. I learned from Jordan Lloyd at the chamber that melons grow well in Muscatine soil because of the sand content. In fact, the name Fruitland (Muscatine’s nearest neighbor on Highway 61) got its name because of the melon trade. Jordan is also the one who created the cardboard model of the slice that will soon adorn the riverfront.

Jordan, much like everyone else at the chamber, is very creative and innovative. Mayor Brad, the CEO, is constantly surprising me with the latest thing the chamber is working on. While I think I know what is going on, he always manages to pull something out of left field that catches me completely off guard. Good for him.

Now the water from the 2023 flood is going down so it is time to install the slice. It might be the biggest in the world. An Internet search finds the current largest one to be in Chinchilla, Australia, the result of a travel company competition to create an oversized tourist attraction. I have to remember to go through my old business cards and see if I still have the number for that woman from the Guinness Book.

While it will be cool to have the sculpture on the riverfront, and I’m sure it will encourage people to stop and take a selfie with it, I don’t think the slice will be enough to draw new people to town …. by itself.

Another quick Google search shows that in Chinchilla, the slice they have is merely one part of the giant, and apparently very well-known, World’s Largest Watermelon Festival, held every two years. People who don’t know what “melon skiing” is should check out a video of the festival on YouTube. It looks like fun, although I have to admit the Aussie accent would probably get old. G’day mate.

In the Midwest, towns are constantly looking for a way to brand themselves. Many seek a signature event to draw people into their communities. I’ve found a couple of watermelon-themed 5Ks and a festival where people make jack-o-lanterns out of watermelons. Watermelon Festivals in Iowa include Fayette, Hummerston, Montrose and Stanhope. I realize I may be biased, but I think we could beat them.

Of course, nothing like this can come up by itself. This would have to be a community event, assuming this is something the community wants. Remember, the difference between a thriving and a dying town is if the people come together to work for one common goal of showcasing the area. If you want to see a town come together sometime, check out the annual West Point Sweetcorn Festival to see what is possible. The last time I was in that small town, I was barely able to squeeze through all the people in the square.

While Mayor Bark is known for taking the lead very regularly, there is nothing he loves more than to see all the people in the community get together and accomplish something. I get the feeling the sculpture is not meant to be an end onto itself, but a good start to something bigger. This is probably something that someone in the community may want to pick up and run with.

Until then, I am looking forward to one day skiing on the riverfront on a Slip-N-Slide covered in watermelons. (Yes, this actually is a thing.)