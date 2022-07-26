HOTLE: We may never know why

The first lesson in journalism class is that stories should include the five ‘w’s – who, what, where, when and why. In my experience, the last one, why, is the most important. Why did this happen? Why is it important? The problem comes when you cover a story for which there is no ‘why.’

Late last week, the area experienced a tragedy. I was in the office when I learned of something happening at Maquoketa Caves State Park. During our morning meeting with the Quad City Times, the public safety reporter was rushing out of the office to go to it. Already the paper’s photographer was racing out to the park to get shots of the scene. I only heard one thing out of it – three people were dead and the police believed there was an active shooter in the park.

I kept watching the reports on the situation at the park to later learn a fourth body had been discovered and the police felt there was no further threat to public safety. That was all there was to report that day.

A quick word – as a reporter, it is your job to get the information to the public as quickly as possible, especially where it is something you know they care about. If you can get the information out before your competition, that is all the better. As much as we want to know what happened, the police also have to piece together what happened and, in many cases, releasing information too early may hinder the investigation. Most law enforcement agencies I know try to get information out as quickly as they can. When working in Washington, I had an agreement with the city police chief. While he may not be able to give me details of something the police are working on, he would always answer the one question I felt was most important – is there a threat to the public?

For those who may not have heard, on Friday, July 22, Tyler Schmidt, his wife Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt were found shot to death inside the park. Apparently they were shot as they slept in a tent in the campground. The family’s 9-year-old son Arlo survived without injury. Later, the police found the body of Anthony Sherwin, who they believe was responsible, apparently dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Since then, the question keeps coming up – why? Why did a 23-year-old man from La Vista, Neb., who was camping with his mother, shoot three people from Cedar Falls? Close family members of the Schmidts have said on social media they don’t believe there was a reason. Investigators have been unable to establish any connection between Sherwin and the family. I have no reason to believe this is incorrect. We may have to accept the idea that there simply was no reason for it.

Sherwin’s mother, Cecilia Sherwin, described her son as kind, sensitive, an exceptional student, and an aspiring businessman. Sherwin had no criminal history and appeared to target the family at random, investigators say.

As people on the outside looking in, we always want to know what precipitated an event. Maybe it goes back to that catch phrase I quoted in the past that “98 percent of self-defense is not doing stupid things in stupid places with stupid people,” where we want to think we are totally safe as long as we don’t do … whatever. Maybe it’s a way of keeping us from feeling too sad because the victim had done something to make whatever befell them happen. Maybe we hope the families will find some kind of comfort in knowing why something happened.

Another quick word – in doing some research on the incident, I ran across at least one web site that indicated that the whole thing was fake and that actors were used to scare people into giving up their rights. I’ve spoken about this before, but I assure the readers that this did, in fact, happen. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is not releasing false statements. The coroner is not filing false reports (this would be a felony). Whoever posted this need to get a real job and move out of his mother’s basement.

In Cedar Falls, a community is in mourning, as Sarah Schmidt was a popular librarian. In La Vista, a mother’s heart is broken at the loss of her son. People everywhere are left feeling a little less safe. This event is nothing but tragic. We may never know why this happened. There is only one person who really knows why, and he is dead.

People wishing to help the Schmidt family can go online to https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt?fbclid=IwAR17w_Xvivdw_QxUetYnGfYfaClFTWMbTrrM_ep_XUVLtmXnNmmsXEa9YEA.