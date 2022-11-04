House gutted by fire Friday morning

MUSCATINE – No injuries were reported but a family was left homeless after an early morning fire tore through a Muscatine home.

At about 12:28 a.m. Friday, the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report of a structure fire at 2807 Mulberry Street. Muscatine firefighters found fire coming from multiple windows on the first floor and one window on the second floor. While the fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes, firefighters remained on scene over 2 ½ hours doing overhaul and putting out hot spots. Muscatine Fire investigators were on scene Friday morning being assisted by the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation into the cause of the fire.

A husband, a wife and two children were reportedly at home at the time of the fire. The husband was assisted for smoke inhalation at the scene but was not hospitalized. The house has been listed as a total loss as well as the contents. The total value of the estimated losses is just over $200,000.

A total of 18 firefighters responded to the scene, including Fruitland Fire Department which responded via automatic aid. The firefighters were also assisted by four officers from the Muscatine Police Department.

The Red Cross has been in contact with the family and are assisting. The structure has been secured.