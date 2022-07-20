 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hoverally 2022 in Riverside Park this weekend

  • 0
hovercraft1

A floatilla of hovercraft will be on the Muscatine riverfront from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24 as part of the Hoverrally 2022. The old boat launch located on the downstream end of Riverside park will be closed for public use. Parking will also be restricted in the area of the old boat launch, but a lane will be kept open for access to the parking lot near the basketball courts. People planning to attend Almost Friday Fest are reminded that parking will be unavailable south of the Iowa Avenue entrance to Riverside Park. 

 DAVID HOTLE

A floatilla of hovercraft will be on the Muscatine riverfront from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24 as part of the Hoverrally 2022. The old boat launch located on the downstream end of Riverside park will be closed for public use. Parking will also be restricted in the area of the old boat launch, but a lane will be kept open for access to the parking lot near the basketball courts. People planning to attend Almost Friday Fest are reminded that parking will be unavailable south of the Iowa Avenue entrance to Riverside Park. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News