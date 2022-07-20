Hoverally 2022 in Riverside Park this weekend

A floatilla of hovercraft will be on the Muscatine riverfront from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24 as part of the Hoverrally 2022. The old boat launch located on the downstream end of Riverside park will be closed for public use. Parking will also be restricted in the area of the old boat launch, but a lane will be kept open for access to the parking lot near the basketball courts. People planning to attend Almost Friday Fest are reminded that parking will be unavailable south of the Iowa Avenue entrance to Riverside Park.