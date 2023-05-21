A Webster City man was given a five-year suspended sentence on May 19 after pleading guilty to one count of lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony that can being up to five years in prison.

According to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Dale Hutchison, 75, a former Muscatine resident, is also subject to a special sentence under Iowa Code 903B.I committing him to a lifetime supervised release as if on parole following a period of imprisonment and subject to a lifetime registration as a sex offender.

The release says that in March 2021, the sheriff’s office began an investigation after a subject came forward to report she had been sexually assaulted in 2001 at the age of 8. Hutchison was identified as the subject. The alleged act was said to have taken place in Muscatine.

During the investigation, law enforcement was able to corroborate the subject’s allegations and collect evidence that showed Hutchison had sexually abused the subject. A warrant was issued and Hutchison was arrested in April 2021 in Hamilton County. In November 2022, he pleaded guilty.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’ office was assisted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.