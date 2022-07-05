HVAC project progresses with design firm

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A decision by the Columbus School Board on Monday to hire a design firm will help move forward a proposed upgrade of the school district’s high school gym and locker room HVAC systems.

The board accepted a proposal from Klingner Associates, Burlington, that will include development of construction documents, bid and contract procurement, and construction administration and project closeout services.

The company will be paid $17,500 for the work.

According to the project understanding outlined in the proposal, the work will include design and documentation for the replacement of the existing RTUs (rooftop units) for the high school gym and to upgrade the RTUs of the boys and girls locker rooms to include air conditioning.

The preliminary construction budget is estimated to be around $300,000, which school officials said would be covered by the district’s ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Fund.

Officials did not indicate when the company would have bid documents or other parts of the project completed.

The board also accepted a carpeting bid from Bruty’s Carpet Corner, Washington.

The firm will install new carpeting in the high school office and library and vinyl planking in the back hallway of the administrative building at a cost of $29,858.

Officials said the carpet project also would be funded through ESSER since the school would be using an antimicrobial carpet.

The district may also use ESSER funding to purchase a new 15-passenger school bus. The board opted to consider the small bus after meeting with Transportation Director Tyler Hinkhouse.

The board arranged the meeting with Hinkhouse, who is shared with the Louisa-Muscatine School District, to discuss whether to acquire a new wheelchair bus or possibly purchase a 12-passenger van.

Hinkhouse said a new bus was not needed since a current wheelchair bus was available as a spare. The smaller van would likely be well-used, especially since another older van should be phased out, he added.

However, Hinkhouse said a new 15-passenger van could be financed through ESSER, which appealed to the board, and the driver would not be required to have a CDL.

Hinkhouse was directed to obtain some bids for a 15-passenger bus for the board’s next meeting.

In other financial action, the board agreed to hire Garcia Painting, Iowa City, to complete painting of the board room and entryway hall in the administrative building, $2,662; junior high building, $51,961; and the library ceiling, $14,858.

The bid was the only one received by the district, although two other painting contractors declined to bid.

In other action, the board:

• Agreed to acquire new algebra and geometry, pre-calculus and junior high health curriculum for a total cost of around $35,643.

• Approved several new staff hires.

• Agreed to renewal the shared transportation director’s 28E agreement with L-M.

• Approved the certified staff handbook.

• Approved two open-enrollment requests after Superintendent Jeff Maeder reported a March 1 deadline was no longer in effect, following approval of new guidelines by the Iowa Legislature.

• Agreed to hold the district’s student materials fee steady at $20.

• Approved keeping breakfast and lunch prices the same as previous years, following two years of free lunches because of COVID-19. The price for milk will increase 5 cents per carton, and adult breakfast and lunch will increase 20 cents.

The board also rejected a $5,015 request from the city of Columbus Junction to share in the $259,259 cost of a planned trail between Columbus Junction and Columbus City. The proposal, which also involves Louisa County, calls for a shoulder on County Road X17 and 145th/Springer Street, to be paved as a trail. Board President Andy White said the school’s cross country team currently runs on the roads and the proposed trail would be safer.

Board member Todd Heck indicated he did not feel the school board had enough information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0