Hy-Vee hosts car and bike show to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters and Special Olympics

Because of the pandemic, programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters haven’t held their usual fundraisers. In July, they held the Hoops for Kids event as part of their goal to find creative and safe ways to raise money.

“Historically, in all of our fundraisers, you’re very close together,” Phillips said, “There’s not a way to social distance because you have someone in your space harnessing you up to go over the edge or you’re all on a lane together at the bowling alley. Neither of those are practical during this time, so it’s helpful when things like this and the basketball tournament workout, because you’re very much in your own space.”

Phillips pointed out that because the event takes place in a parking lot, there is more room to space people out. They will use traffic cones to direct people. “I think anything that people feel safe at, they’re more likely to participate in,” she said.

People who don't show a car can still donate money by using the donation box or by participating in the People’s Choice decision, where the car with the most money in their envelope wins.

Phillips is expecting this first Car and Bike Show to go well. “There’s not a lot going on right now. I think events are starting to happen more often, but it’s still not like it was, so this gives people something to do while staying in town,” she said.

